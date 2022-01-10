Third Special Issue of SIGNAL Kids Magazine to Raise STEM Awareness Released

Fairfax, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening the future technical workforce means motivating children today, at a young age, to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning paths.

To make STEM topics more understandable for early learners, AFCEA International, which publishes the technology magazine SIGNAL, has just released its third special issue of SIGNAL Kids. Written for students in 3rd through 6th grades, the magazine offers career ideas, age-appropriate technology stories, games and fun facts. The publication also features a kid reporter who shares her relatable vantage point with young readers.

In this third issue of SIGNAL Kids, co-sponsored by CACI and Nexxis Solutions, students make a splash into the world of marine mammals helping out with U.S. Navy missions; how students at Odyssey Charter School in Wilmington, Delaware, put their gardening skills to the test with the Girls Grow Greens club and we talk about the cyber hat trick—and we don’t mean sports. The fun little character of Obo, which stands for “off by one,” guides young readers through the publication.

AFCEA, through its Educational Foundation and chapters, has been supporting STEM education for more than four decades. The foundation supports science programs, scholarships and STEM teaching tools.

While financial and programmatic support provides opportunities, the association also knows that interest in STEM must start early. “Student interest in the STEM fields tends to pale in popularity to other subjects, especially when students get to high school,” said Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), AFCEA’s president and CEO. “It’s so important to get them engaged and impassioned early on so they can aspire to those fields and help make a difference in such valued disciplines. We think that even in a small—yet important—way, SIGNAL Kids helps make STEM relevant, fun and hopefully enduring.”

SIGNAL Kids is available online. A limited number of hard copies can be obtained by contacting Bodil Lund at blund@afcea.org.

The AFCEA Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3), welcomes support for its scholarships and programs.

