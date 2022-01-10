New Planner Brand Specifically Geared Toward Gen-Z Demographic Announces Its First Retail Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning for the future just hits different when the health of the planet is at stake. Introducing WAAV, a next generation of planners now gracing the shelves of a national retailer near you. Consciously created for and by Gen Z and its powerful community of up-and-coming activists, disruptors, dreamers, and doers, WAAV stands for "We Are All Visionaries," and was created in response to this generation's need for more than just a day-to-day task planner. WAAV is a tool to inspire lifestyle development, self-growth, and community involvement through guided content, a blog series, and limited-edition cover art featuring the work of young WAAV Creatives. But that's not all — the collection embraces Gen Z's mission to create a better future and planners are manufactured with responsibly sourced paper, soy-based ink, and plastic-free monthly tabs.

With 12 unique cover designs dreamed up by a group of diverse Gen Z artists, WAAV planners intend to make an impact on the desks, and in the minds of Gen Zers everywhere. Featuring limited-edition designs by London-based multimedia artist Alia Wilhelm, Los Angeles-based portrait and fashion photographer Brandon "Ramdas" Stanciell, and Canadian LGBTQ photographer Laurence Philomene, each WAAV planner is also fully equipped with flexible weekly planning pages, notes pages, guided content, and paper storage pockets for mindful and organized everyday planning.

"The WAAV retail collection is truly unique, and we're thrilled to be making these powerful planners accessible to everyone. Our WAAV Maker community of young visionaries inspire us every day, and we hope to, in turn, inspire them through this collection and with the help of our brilliant WAAV Creatives." - Ambika Rajyagor // Writer, Digital Creative

WAAV cover designs were influenced by ideas of exploration and adventurous photography, and planners are available in Summer Sky, Tasman, Alvarado, Violet Skies, Bright Daisies, and Celeste cover designs. Dated from January 2022 to December 2022, planners are available in a Weekly/Monthly format, in four sizes, and are priced from $11.99-$16.99.

Summer Sky and Tasman covers were created by London-based multimedia artist Alia Wilhelm. Her art style and writing aims to encourage self-reflection, open conversations about mental health, and serve as a "rare and real opportunity to slow down and process what is happening to us." Summer Sky is available in 5.87" x 8.625", 7" x 9", and 8.5" x 11" sizes and pricing ranges from $14.99-$16.99. Tasman is available in sizes 7" x 9" and 5" x 8" and pricing ranges from $11.99-$14.99.

Bright Daisies cover was created by Brandon "Ramdas" Stanciell, a Los Angeles-based portrait and fashion photographer. Often using flowers as his primary theme, Stanciell's work focuses on exploring Black masculinity through photography. Bright Daisies is available in a 5.87" x 8.625" size for $16.99.

Alvarado and Violet Skies covers were created by Laurence Philomene, a Canadian LGBTQ photographer. Laurence's work is informed by their lived experiences as a chronically ill, non-binary transgender artist coming of age amid the rise of social media. Alvarado is available in an 8.5" x 11" size for $16.99. Violet Skies is available in 5.87" x 8.625" and 7" x 9" sizes and pricing ranges from $14.99-$16.99.

The WAAV retail collection debuted in a national retailer on Dec. 26, 2021, and planners are available for purchase now.

About WAAV:

WAAV, standing for "We Are All Visionaries," represents more than just a day-to-day task planner. Recognized as the first planner brand created specifically for and by the Gen Z audience, WAAV is both a functional planner brand and a tool for inspiration, growth, and change. Featuring guided content, cover art created by an incredible group of diverse WAAV Creatives, and eco-friendly tabs, paper pockets, and interior paper, each planner inspires its user to grow in self-development and worldly awareness with confidence. WAAV aims to build a community of WAAVMakers, unafraid to speak their minds and put their words and plans into action as they work to positively develop themselves and the communities they live in. www.WAAVMakers.com is a community-based, living extension of the physical WAAV planner, as are the WAAV Instagram and TikTok channels @waavmakers. Community blog posts relevant to each month are written and published by the brand's hand-picked WAAV Creatives.

