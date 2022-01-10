Digital.ai Brings on John Allessio as Chief Customer Officer

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital.ai , the leading AI-driven DevOps value stream delivery and management platform, today announced the appointment of John Allessio as Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. Allessio will lead several customer-facing operations including pre-sales support, professional services, customer support and customer success. He will report directly to Digital.ai’s Chief Revenue Officer, Bruce Chesebrough.



“Core to our strategy at Digital.ai is putting the customer at the center of all that we do while providing the best total solution for all of their end-to-end Intelligent DevOps and Security needs,” said Digital.ai CEO, Stephen Elop. “With the addition of Allessio to our team, we will be able to combine necessary functions to facilitate an end-to-end view of our customers' journeys and improve the customer experience in new and powerful ways. I look forward to working with John and his team to bring our customers more value than ever and can’t wait to see and celebrate the success we’re able to help them achieve.”

Allessio has over 30 years of experience leading customer-facing roles across IBM Software Group, Red Hat, and PROS. Most recently, Allessio was PROS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving the post-sales customer-facing operations and ultimately ensuring the success of their customers. Prior to joining PROS, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Services at Red Hat, with responsibility for consulting services, training and certification services, technical and business partner enablement, and pre-sales solution architecture programs. Allessio joined Red Hat in 2014 following a 27+ year career with IBM, where he managed over 3,500 technical consultants, engineers, and client success managers in more than 35 countries.

“Today, digital transformation is a key part of almost every business, but there are still major pain points companies struggle with because of breakdowns in DevOps processes that aren’t getting addressed,” said Allessio. “Digital.ai’s solutions uniquely solve these challenges, and I can’t wait to help ensure customers get the most value out of their digital transformation journeys and improve their software lifecycles.”

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai provides the industry’s leading AI-driven software delivery and management platform, purpose built to create value and manage enterprise-scale digital transformations. Digital.ai brings together best-in-class agile, DevOps, security, testing, and analytics technologies in an AI-powered platform, providing Global 2000 enterprises with the end-to-end visibility required to intelligently orchestrate and continuously improve their software lifecycle. Complex, global enterprises rely on the Digital.ai delivery and management platform to make better, data-driven decisions and achieve critical business outcomes. Learn more at www.digital.ai and follow them on Twitter at @digitaldotai.

