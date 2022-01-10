IQE plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

10 January 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding and Issue of Equity

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, advises that on 10 January 2022, Mr Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, received a New Starter Award of 583,709 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”).

The number of shares awarded to Mr Lemos was calculated based on the average volume weighted IQE plc share price on the three trading days preceding 10 January 2022.

Application has been made for the 583,709 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 am on or around 14 January 2022.

Following the issuance of these new shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 804,143,580 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 4,115 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will therefore be 804,139,465. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”) a) Name Mr Americo Lemos 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IQE plc



b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company



GB0009619924



b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s) 583,709 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 34.264p per Ordinary Share d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Aggregated price Aggregated volume: 583,709

Aggregated price: £200,000.00

e) Date of the transaction(s) 10 January 2022



f) Place of the transaction Off-market





