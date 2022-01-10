Blinc Cosmetics Announces 5 Tubes for $52 Lash Deal

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blinc Cosmetics today announced 5 Full-Sized Products For $52, a new promotional sale. 5 Tubes For $52 is a $52 price for the full products of each of Blinc's three different tubing mascaras, as well as Blinc's two lash primers. Customers can now try the highest-performing original tubing mascaras and primers without buying all the products at full price. It's five full-size products for only $52. That's a $126 value!

"When it comes to mascara, one size does not fit all. People have different lash types, different go-to looks, for different occasions," says Lewis, CEO of Blinc Inc. "So for the rest of this month, Blinc is making it painless for you to find your perfect look by offering its three different tubing mascaras & two primers for only $52."

The 5 Tubes For $52 features include:

· 1 x Original Tubing Mascara (black or brown)

· 1 x Amplified Tubing Mascara (black or brown)

· 1 x UltraVolume Tubing Mascara (black or brown)

· 1 x White Lash Primer

· 1 x Black Lash Primer

The 5 Tubes For $52 deal will be available through the end of January 2022. To take advantage of the sale, add the above items to your cart and apply the promo code LASHLOOKS at checkout or click here. For more information on 5 Tubes For $52, visit www.blincinc.com/pages/sale.

About Blinc Cosmetics: Blinc Cosmetics is the pioneer of tubing mascara technology™ mascara. Since 1999, Blinc Cosmetics has continued to improve its tubing technology, offering a wider variety of tubing mascaras and other long-wear cosmetics. Often mimicked but never replicated, Blinc's tubing technology continues to offer the best mascara for long wear, sensitive eyes, and oily skin.

Media Contact

Katherine Garcia

561-322-3534

Katherine@Farsedakis.com

###

