Jordan Fried Named Principal at Sterling Organization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization ("Sterling"), a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that effective Jan. 1, 2022, Jordan Fried has become a Principal of the Firm. Mr. Fried has been an integral team member at Sterling for approximately nine years, and most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Investments, overseeing the Investments and Transaction Management Teams. He will now serve as Principal, Investments. Mr. Fried is responsible for the identification, analysis and financial forecasting of new retail real estate investment opportunities and the disposition of retail properties. As a Principal, Mr. Fried will help lead and guide the firm along with the three existing Principals and will serve on all of the Firm's Funds' Investment Committees.

"There is no doubt that we set a high bar when it comes to naming new partners of the firm, and Jordan has definitely cleared that bar with ease," said Brian Kosoy, Sterling Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "Those who have worked with Jordan internally and externally would undoubtedly concur that Jordan has earned this new distinction, which recognizes his vast contributions during his time at Sterling. I am confident he will continue to be a strategic leader and a major contributor to the success of Sterling as we continue to evolve and grow. As a partnership group, we are honored to call Jordan a partner, and I personally look forward to working with him in that capacity for what I hope will be decades to come."

"I am honored to be named a Principal of Sterling Organization. The quality of Sterling's team and best-in-class investment partners leave no doubt about the positive trajectory of the firm. I am eager to apply my passion, perspectives, and experience towards Sterling's strategic vision as we collectively strive to consistently exceed the expectations of our investor partners," said Jordan Fried.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm whose national platform is focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States. Sterling Organization, with offices across the nation, is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

