Chrysalix Venture Capital Announces Final Close for the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, a Global Fund Focused on Intelligent Systems for Resource Intensive Industries

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, announces the final close of its Chrysalix RoboValley Fund. The nearly $100M USD fund invests in early-stage companies across the globe that are developing technologies in intelligent systems, resource productivity and environmental solutions for resource intensive industries such as energy, mining, mobility, construction, chemicals and materials, and manufacturing.

The investors in the fund include Fortune 500 companies, leading corporates, financial institutions, family offices and universities. With this final close, Chrysalix welcomes new investor Artantix Limited, an affiliate of Consensus Business Group. Artantix joins existing investors in the fund including Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., J-POWER, South32, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., PETRONAS, Severstal, Delft University of Technology, Mitsubishi Corporation, FLSmidth, Mistletoe Venture Partners International, Golden Properties, Hyundai Motor Company, and an undisclosed mining company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Artantix Limited to the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund and we look forward to working with them alongside our other strategic investors,” said Fred van Beuningen, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital. “Many of today’s industries face challenges that demand innovative solutions that can simultaneously lower costs while increasing productivity and sustainability. With this final close of the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, we will continue to build on Chrysalix’s legacy of working with resource intensive industries to identify transformational solutions powered by intelligent systems, as we continue to build out our portfolio of great technology companies.”

The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund has established strong industry clusters, particularly around mining and metals, oil and gas, and engineering and construction. The fund invests in innovations that drive the energy transition and decarbonization, and can be enhanced by the application of intelligent systems such as: AI, data analytics, sensors & components, IoT, robotic systems and blockchain. The fund’s investments include: Sortera Alloys , developers of an intelligent sorting system for the upcycling of non-ferrous scrap metal; DTE , a unique metals intelligence solution; Novamera Inc. , developers of a Sustainable Mining by Drilling (SMD) technology; MineHub Technologies Inc. , an open platform for mining and metals digital trade; VerAI , an AI platform that detects concealed mineral deposits; Portable PPB , developers of a device that enables geologists to undertake ‘real-time’ gold analysis in the field; HaiLa Technologies Inc. , enabling the wide-scale deployment of IoT sensors into existing networks; Feasible Inc. , developers of a breakthrough battery intelligence platform; Applied Impact Robotics , an automated inspection solution for capital intensive infrastructure; and Rithmik Solutions , AI-first mobile mining analytics.

With this final close, the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund will continue to source and invest in breakthrough technology companies that focus on the energy transition and decarbonization. The Fund is supported by Chrysalix’s presence in Europe, as well as the firm’s unique academic network and vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is Chrysalix’s second fund focused on intelligent systems and industrial innovation for resource intensive industries.