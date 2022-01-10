Vivacitas Oncology to Present AR-67 at the Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company"), a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present at the 2022 Biotech Showcase™ conference with an online presentation.

Mark Suseck, Vivacitas CEO & Director, will present an overview of the company, its lead compound (AR-67), and clinical development plans. Mr. Suseck stated, "We look forward to participating in this year's Showcase and sharing an update on our efforts to deliver potential new treatment options for oncology patients."

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference focused on innovative private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies.

Presentation details can be found below:

Title Vivacitas Oncology Inc. Presenter Mark Suseck Date Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 Time 3:15 PM (PST) / 6:15 PM (EST)

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY:

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in our fight against aggressive cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

