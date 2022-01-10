Global Tour Operator Software Market Size Will Grow At a 12% CAGR to Hit USD 1,200 Million by 2026 (with COVID Analysis): Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “Tour Operator Software Market: By Deployment Mode (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Subscription Type (One-Time Subscription, Monthly Subscription, and Annual Subscription), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tour Operator Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 500 Million in 2020 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 1,200 Million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What is Tour Operator Software? & how big is the Tour Operator Software Market?

Industry Overview & Coverage:

The tourism industry is revolutionizing due to the rising adoption of tour operator software. The growing travel and tourism industry helps the adoption of tour operator software in order to advance the travel infrastructure, regulatory policies, booking processes, and to find new tourist locations. The tour operator software is known to help ease the booking and payment process. The tour operator software can spur stupendously with the rising globalization and cross-border trade.

Tour operators use software to build their own tour activity, tour package, holiday, or travel itinerary and sell them directly to customers/travel agents. They sell their own products. Tour Operator Software is a travel software used to plan the best trip or itinerary for the tour operators or travel agents in order to automate their booking, customized package, accounting, payment gateway with customer management features, tour inventory, itinerary creation, back office management, MIS reports, and tour inventory.

Industry Major Market Players

Travefy Inc.

Rezdy

TrekkSoft

Checkfront Inc.

Xola Inc.

Tourplan

Trawex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

GP Solutions GmbH

Qtech Software

TraveloPro

TRYTN Inc.

TechnoHeaven Consultancy

IT Web Services

Retreat Guru

eMinds

Adventure Bucket List

Dolphin Dynamics

Centaur Systems

WebBookingExpert

Tenet Enterprises Solutions

Lemax Systems

INFOTREE

iRez Systems

Jambix

VacationLabs

Amadeus

WeTravel

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the size, share, and growth rate of the tour operator software market for the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors behind the Tour Operator Software Market's progress?

What are the major players in the Tour Operator Software Industry?

What are the segments covered by the Tour Operator Software Market?

What were COVID-19's pre-and post-business effects on the Tour Operator Software Market?

What is the value chain's role for important players??

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size, by Subscription Type, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Tour Operator Software Market: Growth Factors

The growing acceptance of IoT technology to steer market growth

The rise in the acceptance internet of things by the firms involved in tourist activities is likely to impel the growth rate of the tour operator software industry over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the introduction of new technologies in the traveling & tourism sector is likely to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Apart from this, low operational costs and the growing importance of tourist activities will propel the growth of the tour operator software industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, using conventional methods for maintaining the itineraries and the need for customer engagement & retention activities will pose a threat to the growth of the market over the forecast timeline.

Global Tour Operator Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 500 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1,200 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Travefy, Inc., Rezdy, TrekkSoft, Checkfront, Inc., Xola, Inc., Tourplan, Trawex Technologies Pvt Ltd., GP Solutions GmbH, Qtech Software, TraveloPro, TRYTN, Inc., TechnoHeaven Consultancy, IT Web Services, Retreat Guru, eMinds, Adventure Bucket List, Dolphin Dynamics, Centaur Systems, and others. Key Segment By Deployment Mode, y Enterprise Size, By Subscription Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tour Operator Software Market: Segmentation

The global tour operator software market is segmented based on deployment mode, enterprise size, subscription type, and regions.

A cloud-based segment to contribute massively towards the overall market growth

The growth of the cloud-based segment is due to the ability of the cloud-based computing technology to raise the capacity, increase functionality, and append new services on demand without incurring extra infrastructural costs.

Work automation segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment is due to its utilization in enhancing routine business activities. Apart from this, workflow automation allows the teams to allocate more time on the key work and lesser time on the procedures supporting them. In addition, the firms that produce workflow automation possess enhanced work efficiency, save time & revenue, and reduce the probability of occurrence of errors in business functions or processes.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to contribute major revenue share of the overall market by 2026

The growth of the market in the region is due to the presence of a strong IT base having highly skilled professionals offering software that fulfills the customer demand across both the local and global regions. Countries like the UK, Italy, and Germany are likely to be the key regional revenue pockets.

Browse the full “Tour Operator Software Market: By Deployment Mode (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Subscription Type (One-Time Subscription, Monthly Subscription, and Annual Subscription), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/tour-operator-software-market

This report segments the tour operator software market as follows:

Global Tour Operator Software Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Tour Operator Software Market: By Enterprise Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Tour Operator Software Market: By Subscription Type Segment Analysis

One-Time Subscription

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to our primary respondents' analysis, the tour operator software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 12% every year.

The tour operator software market was estimated to be worth around USD 500 Million in 2020 based on primary research findings.

Based on Deployment segmentation, the Cloud-based segment contributes massively towards the overall market growth.

On the basis of region, “Europe” to contribute a major revenue share of the overall market by 2026.

