TEXAS TITAN WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE TO OPEN ANTICIPATED PEARLAND LOCATION JAN. 17

PEARLAND, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pearland, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The anticipated Pearland outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the second location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.

Located at 2600 Smith Ranch Road in Pearland, Willie's Pearland is defined by the same mouthwatering menus, sprawling open-air patio spaces, and genuine friendliness that have endeared the brand to families for almost three decades. Retractable glass garage doors facilitate easy movement between outdoors and Willie's colorfully decorated interior, rooted in vintage-inspired nods to the Texas icehouse tradition. Outside, games, five massive flat-screen TVs, and ample seating beckon, providing plenty of room for relaxing, watching a game, and reconnecting with family over classic dishes always made from scratch, served with inspired craft cocktails, local brews, and more.

Willie's steadfast commitment to the community remains an anchor at Willie's Pearland as well. First up: substantial donations to Pearland Independent School District and the Pearland Police Department. Details will be announced soon. In addition to ongoing philanthropic efforts, Willie's presence in Pearland has also created more than 100 local jobs. Willie's actively promotes and hires from within, believing every position has the potential for long-term career growth.

The Willie's Pearland menu features what's made Willie's famous, including burgers so stacked with Texas housemade fixings that they nearly topple over, plus chicken fried steaks that are crispy outside, hot and tender inside, and almost spilling off the plate. Beloved options include Willie's Favorites: The Icehouse Willie, a half-pound beef burger smothered with cheese, bacon, and mushrooms; the Catfish & Shrimp Combo, featuring battered and fried catfish and shrimp, served with fries and cool coleslaw, plus cocktail and tartar sauces and lemon wedges on the side; and Chicken Tenders, hand-breaded and served with fries, with the option to spike the tenders' flavor profile by tossing them in buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, or honey garlic sauces.

Willie's burgers are already legendary: The Cheese Willie, a half-pound patty cooked medium-well and topped with a choice of cheese, then classically finished with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions; the fiery Cheddar Pepper Burger, featuring roasted red pepper cheese mix and caramelized onions in a jalapeño cheddar bun; the Hickory Cheddar Burger, covered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickles, and grilled onions; the Turkey Mushroom Burger, with Monterey Jack cheese, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, and tomato; and many more. Hand-breaded Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, and Loaded Fries join traditional Fries as mouthwatering side options, while any burger can be topped with mushrooms, jalapeños, grilled onions, or bacon.

Fresh Mahi Mahi Tacos are served grilled or blackened on warm corn tortillas with cilantro slaw and chipotle mayo and street corn plus chips and salsa on the side, while the Smoky Brisket Tacos feature grilled onions, jalapeños, queso, and pico de gallo over tender, slow-cooked brisket all wrapped in a flour tortilla. The Texas Fried Chicken Club, Philly Willie Cheesesteak, Shrimp Po' Boy, and more make the Po' Boys and Sandwiches Menu a heavy hitter, while Baby Back Ribs, the Chicken Fried Steak, the Top Sirloin, and other hearty options from the Butcher Block Menu are decadent comfort food, Texas-style. The Coastal Catch Menu satisfies every seafood craving, from Gulf Shrimp, grilled or blackened, to Fried Catfish and Fried Crawfish Tails.

Willie's Starters are a Texas finger-food gold mine: Willie's Nachos; Fried Jalapeños, Mushrooms, or Pickles; Loaded Fries with queso, bacon, green onions, and ranch; and of course, Icehouse Queso with ground beef number among the fan favorites. Desserts also offer something for everyone, from the Willie Wonka--a triple chocolate brownie with whip cream, chocolate sauce, pecans, and vanilla ice cream--to Peach Cobbler, Bourbon Bread Pudding, and the nostalgia-inducing Apple Sizzler.

"Pearland is the perfect home for Willie's: It's a family-driven, diverse, and welcoming community--all characteristics that define Willie's foundation as well," said Greg Lippert, CEO of Willie's Restaurants. "Through all the incredible challenges of the last couple of years, Willie's has grown and continues to grow. We believe that's a testament to our warm service, delicious food, and people-first culture, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it all to Pearland."

