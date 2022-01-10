Jump And Slide Rental Set To Add New Equipment To Its Expansive Collection In 2022

DeSoto, TX , Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jump And Slide Rental, highly regarded as the best Bounce House Rentals In Waxahachie TX company will add new equipment to its already wide range of options that is great news for customers in 2022.

Jump And Slide Rental has earned the trust of the people of Waxahachie, Red Oak, DeSoto, and other surrounding areas by catering to their party needs in style. Its wide range of inflatables and party rentals are suited for different types of events. From children’s parties in the backyard, church or community events, and business gigs; these supplies have ticked the right boxes for customers with their specific requirements.



Jump and Slide Rental

Those looking for the best Bounce House Rentals in Waxahachie and surrounding areas don’t have to search beyond the collection brought to them by Jump And Slide Rental. Moreover, the renowned name in the business is committed to the quality of its products and the safety of its customers. That’s the reason it conducts frequent safety and quality checks of the inventory it has in store for its clients.

The quality of the bounce houses, water slides, etc is complemented by the experienced team working with the company. They are reliable, friendly, well trained, and skilled to handle the installation tasks at any party without causing any inconvenience to the hosts or guests. It’s interesting to note that Jump And Slide Rental also offers these installation services free of cost for the benefit of its customers.

These are just some of the reasons why it has become the No. 1 Bounce House Rentals In Waxahachie TX company. The glowing reviews it has received from its loyal customers are a testament to the best quality party rentals supplies and the friendly service it offers them. Moreover, the rental solutions offered by Jump And Slide Rental are competitively priced, which means clients can have the parties they want without stretching their budgets.

People of Waxahachie and other surrounding areas who want to throw parties that will be remembered for long can go through the expansive collection that includes:

Dual slide bounce house combo, which can be rented for $125.00.

Princess Castle is a smart and colorful addition for any party and can be rented for $100.00.

15 feet Ocean battle water slide can bring out the kids in everyone and rents at $250.00.

18 feet Tsunami waterslide on the other hand is available for $275.00.

Modular pink castle water slide bounce house combo with blower is available for $145.00.

And now the top Bounce House Rentals In Waxahachie TX is set to add many new options to its collection, making it the only place people of the area need to look at for their varied party needs.

About Jump And Slide Rental

Jump and Slide Rental, the inflatables and party rentals company in Waxahachie has made a name for itself with the best quality supplies and impeccable service, which is available throughout the Desoto TX area at affordable rates.

###

Media Contacts:

Jump and Slide Rental

Phone: 469-881-0360

Web: https://www.jumpandsliderental.com/waxahachie/



