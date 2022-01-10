Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 30/12/202110,378572.655,942,918  
Monday, 3 January 2022778574.00446,572  
Tuesday, 4 January 2022327579.33189,440  
Wednesday, 5 January 20223,393586.921,991,413  
Thursday, 6 January 20225,020585.502,939,200  
Friday, 7 January 20223,634573.682,084,757  
In the period 3/1/2022 - 7/1/202213,152581.777,651,382  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/1/202223,530577.7413,594,300  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,544,254 treasury shares corresponding to 6.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

