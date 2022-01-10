Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 30/12/2021
|10,378
|572.65
|5,942,918
|Monday, 3 January 2022
|778
|574.00
|446,572
|Tuesday, 4 January 2022
|327
|579.33
|189,440
|Wednesday, 5 January 2022
|3,393
|586.92
|1,991,413
|Thursday, 6 January 2022
|5,020
|585.50
|2,939,200
|Friday, 7 January 2022
|3,634
|573.68
|2,084,757
|In the period 3/1/2022 - 7/1/2022
|13,152
|581.77
|7,651,382
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/1/2022
|23,530
|577.74
|13,594,300
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,544,254 treasury shares corresponding to 6.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
