Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 05 to January 07, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

                Paris, January 10, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 05 to January 07, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 05 to January 07, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI05/01/2022FR0000125486105 77494,7361XPAR
VINCI05/01/2022FR000012548635 78294,7363CEUX
VINCI05/01/2022FR00001254868 23694,7422TQEX
VINCI05/01/2022FR00001254868 09694,7452AQEU
VINCI06/01/2022FR000012548651 67394,1545XPAR
VINCI06/01/2022FR000012548617 25194,2982CEUX
VINCI06/01/2022FR00001254867 83594,4215TQEX
VINCI06/01/2022FR00001254868 03994,4332AQEU
VINCI07/01/2022FR0000125486102 96393,9814XPAR
VINCI07/01/2022FR000012548634 39594,0281CEUX
VINCI07/01/2022FR00001254867 81994,0262TQEX
VINCI07/01/2022FR00001254868 22994,0362AQEU
      
  TOTAL396 09294,3429 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

