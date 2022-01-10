English French

Paris, January 10, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 05 to January 07, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 05 to January 07, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 05/01/2022 FR0000125486 105 774 94,7361 XPAR VINCI 05/01/2022 FR0000125486 35 782 94,7363 CEUX VINCI 05/01/2022 FR0000125486 8 236 94,7422 TQEX VINCI 05/01/2022 FR0000125486 8 096 94,7452 AQEU VINCI 06/01/2022 FR0000125486 51 673 94,1545 XPAR VINCI 06/01/2022 FR0000125486 17 251 94,2982 CEUX VINCI 06/01/2022 FR0000125486 7 835 94,4215 TQEX VINCI 06/01/2022 FR0000125486 8 039 94,4332 AQEU VINCI 07/01/2022 FR0000125486 102 963 93,9814 XPAR VINCI 07/01/2022 FR0000125486 34 395 94,0281 CEUX VINCI 07/01/2022 FR0000125486 7 819 94,0262 TQEX VINCI 07/01/2022 FR0000125486 8 229 94,0362 AQEU TOTAL 396 092 94,3429

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment