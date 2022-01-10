Logo Brands and NC State Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Branded Tailgate Supplies and Outdoor Products

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has struck a strategic three-year licensing agreement with North Carolina State University, effective July 1, 2022.

The agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute high-quality outdoor lifestyle products branded with the official NC State and Wolfpack logos and wordmarks across multiple retail channels. The product categories include tents, tables, soft-sided coolers, chairs and stadium seating. Logo Brands will continue to offer additional licensed products for NC State including drinkware, blankets, pillows, totes, and inflatables.

"We're very excited to work closely with NC State to offer a great selection of tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products," said Kris Talley, vice president of sales and marketing. "NC State has a strong and dedicated fan base and we're looking forward to supplying Wolfpack fans with top-quality products for years to come."

Logo Brands will distribute NC State Wolfpack products through Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other major retail outlets, in addition to NC State's Wolfpack Outfitters bookstore, the Red and White Shop and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

NC State has a rich tradition in college athletics. The university's athletics teams have won four national championships, multiple conference titles, and 31 individual national championships.

"Logo Brands has shown through the years that they understand our fans and the college market, and we are happy to work with them in supplying NC State branded products to the most loyal college fans in the nation," said Gregg Zarnstorff, NC State director of trademark Licensing. "It's a win for our students as well, with royalties from each sale helping fund student scholarships."

NC State is the 24th university to enter into a strategic licensing agreement with Logo Brands for licensed tailgate items.

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began in 2000 as a family business, shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

With more than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students, NC State is a leading public research university that excels across disciplines. A powerhouse in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as agriculture, education, textiles, business and natural resources, it is also home to one of the planet's best colleges of veterinary medicine. With more than 250,000 alumni around the world, NC State educates more North Carolinians than any other university.

