Breakout Audio Social App Signs Exclusive Partnership Deal With Data Vault Holdings, Inc. Allowing Users to Monetize Their Data

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakout, the audio social network created for people who want high-quality, verified content that can be created and heard easily and is free from big-tech censorship, today announced an exclusive partnership with Data Vault Holdings, Inc. that will allow Breakout users the ability to monetize their data on the platform.

Breakout, a fast-growing startup lets its users create rooms and drop in on audio conversations. They can also link up with influencers and industry leaders—and meet people globally who share their interests, stories and opportunities.

Datavault® will provide exclusive patented intellectual property for Breakout, which combines the real-time data visualization, valuation, and monetization capabilities at users' fingertips. Other social networks generate a great deal of data, and through this partnership, Breakout can become a repository of all social data including data created in e-commerce and other platforms that have relevance. With the drop-in audio capabilities of Breakout combined with the patented ADIO data packet technology, Breakout is poised to make a significant impact within the social media space.

"Breakout offers a unique opportunity to evolve social media platforms toward a more favorable, accessible, and financially viable future. Consumers are tired of social media platforms that use consumer data to line their own pockets. Today, through this partnership, we automatically and systematically place a portion of the revenue back into the pockets of users. Personal data is our own to monetize. The success of our partnership with Breakout will provide a powerful proof of concept for the benefit of users of the data objects they create through the metaverse," says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

"Every time a user of the Breakout app shares their most valuable asset of time with us, it compounds and provides new information of value such as user preferences, interests, and activity. In turn, this information informs data objects that our Breakout app now generates. In working with Datavault®, our users gain new capabilities of data management, visualization, and monetization from the very assets they create," adds Breakout CEO Cody Harvey.

Datavault® will help Breakout users to retain ownership of their myriad of data assets including user interactions, habits, data from cross-connected platforms, and likes. Datavault's cloud-based crypto technology is helping to introduce a revolutionary idea to the combined audience of 2 million+ users, that they have the power to determine how and when their data is sold while claiming most revenues generated from it for themselves.

About Breakout

Breakout is an audio social network for people who want high-quality, verified content that can be created and heard easily and is free from big-tech censorship. The free app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit https://breakoutsocial.com

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data ExchangeTM (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly-owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. at https://datavaultholdings.com/

About Datavault Inc.

Datavault Inc. holds a patented, cloud-based technology that transforms the way in which businesses value and trade data. The Datavault Inc. team has transferred decades of experience in enterprise solutions, blockchain technology, and digital security to help clients transact data objects in real time. Datavault Inc. holds the Information Data ExchangeTM (IDE), a first-of-its-kind exchange that enables registered buyers and sellers to trade data objects for cash or other monetary assets, including cryptocurrencies. Learn more about Datavault Inc. at https://datavaultholdings.com/

About ADIO LLC

ADIO LLC has developed a breakthrough ad-driven monetization platform that enhances user experience through high-frequency audio advertising. ADIOTM uses its patented pioneering data packet technology to integrate into an audio file for a more robust user experience. Learn more about ADIO LLC at https://www.adiotech.com/

