Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 10 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 3 and 7 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-janv-22 FR0013153541 0 0.0000 - Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-janv-22 FR0013153541 1704 20.5211 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 05-janv-22 FR0013153541 3282 20.6277 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-22 FR0013153541 6250 20.6191 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-22 FR0013153541 4765 20.5731 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-22 FR0013153541 567 20.5710 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-22 FR0013153541 947 20.5732 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-janv-22 FR0013153541 10844 20.4079 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-janv-22 FR0013153541 5962 20.3877 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-janv-22 FR0013153541 1377 20.3934 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-janv-22 FR0013153541 798 20.3779 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website .

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

