Orletto Capital II Inc. and CHARBONE Corporation -- CHARBONE Corporation and Superior Propane Partner on Supply and Distribution of Green Hydrogen

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orletto Capital II Inc. (TSXV: OLT.P) (“Orletto”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and CHARBONE Corporation (“Charbone”) are pleased to announce that Charbone and Superior Propane (“Superior”) (TSX: SPB) have entered into a non-binding letter of intent pursuant to which they are collaborating to provide green hydrogen to commercial and industrial customers initially in Quebec, Canada. Superior and Charbone will leverage their collective expertise in mobile energy distribution and related logistics and green hydrogen production, respectively, to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient energy option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions, utilize green sources of energy and achieve sustainability goals across multiple industry sectors.



Under the terms of the non-binding letter of intent between Charbone and Superior, Charbone will provide Superior with green hydrogen from its planned Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility with initial deliveries expected as early as the third quarter of 2022. Superior’s industry leading energy distribution businesswill be responsible for delivering hydrogen directly from Charbone’s facility to Superior’s customers. These customers include mining, power generation, transportation and industrial energy users. The agreement between Superior and Charbone is subject to negotiation and completion of the terms of definitive agreements and the construction of the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility.

“We are excited to be working with Charbone to offer green hydrogen to customers in Quebec, Canada,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO. “Superior’s safety record, logistics network and best-in-class mobile energy distribution platform will enable Charbone to continue to expand its hydrogen supply business. Superior’s access to Charbone’s green hydrogen production will allow us to sell cost-effective green energy to current and new customers and aligns with our larger strategy to offer alternative energy products, including green and low carbon energy alternatives, to our customers by leveraging our existing energy distribution business”.

“The combination of Superior’s expertise in delivering portable energy solutions to a wide variety of industries with Charbone’s production of green hydrogen, will be a game changer related to availability of zero carbon energy offerings to customers in Quebec”, said Rick Carron, President of Superior Propane.

“Our agreement with Superior to build an exclusive partnership is a very important milestone in the history of Charbone Corporation,” said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. “The resulting agreement from this partnership will allow both parties to produce, develop, sell and distribute green hydrogen throughout an extensive network and offer Canadian industries a new alternative clean energy solution”.

For more information on Orletto’s proposed qualifying transaction with Charbone (the “Qualifying Transaction”), see press release dated October 22, 2021.

About CHARBONE

CHARBONE Corporation is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The Company’s strategy consists in developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States of America and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a provider of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises.

About Superior

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About Orletto

Orletto is a capital pool company pursuant to the Exchange’s Policy 2.4. Except as specifically contemplated in such policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, Orletto will not carry on business, other than identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

