New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews Airing on the Fox Business Network, Episode 289th, Tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST and Episode 290th, Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting episodes of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST and tomorrow, Tuesday night, January 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 289th TV episode, airs tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:30 PM PST, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: BBBT) interview, Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.’s (OTCPINK: SUIC) interviews, Mr. Maninder Bhullar, and Simo Eeu, Directors of SUIC - Beneway Malaysia Co.

4). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

Airing tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President, Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT), talks with TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s product, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide. Fabian gives the viewers a corporate overview of last year’s operations on the MiteXstream product, raising money, paying down debts, ending the year with good cash-on-hand, and marketing efforts. In 2022, the focus is to grow the Company’s sales and marketing and the pending EPA approvals for retail distributions for consumers who can use the MiteXstream products for home and garden needs. Also, he explained the bed bug product currently being tested for EPA certification. Because the MiteXstream product is a non-poisonous plant base and food-grade biotech solution, Fabian feels that the product is a perfect fit for organic farms. The Company continues to seek an up listing on its BBBT stock to a higher tier stock exchange and will reapply for the OTCQB listing later in 2022.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), again tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, provides New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King an overview of the operational successes throughout the 2021 year and his business forecast for 2022. The Company’s hard work in 2021 increased its market capitalization, price per share, strong cash-on-hand, and significantly improved its financial health. Management centralized its brands and launched Sekur® and Sekur® Suite. The partnerships with FMW Media, New to The Street TV, and social influencers greatly enhanced the sales and marketing while increasing the demographic reach of the Company. Q3 sales were up nicely, and he expects to see similar in Q4 2021. In 2022, Alan told viewers to see a revamp of the SekurSafe® with new product enhancements, the revised Sekur Mail platform, a new version of Sekur Messenger – with group options, the rollout of both Sekur Voice and Sekur Pro – video conference. Shareholders can expect to see the Company up-list its shares to the OTC MARKET OTCQX platform in 2022. Management will meet with key investment bankers in 2022 to look forward to an eventual NASDAQ listing in 2023. GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Sekur® , with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can provide by subscription a very comprehensive IT privacy protection for both individuals and businesses.

Tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022, New to The Street TV welcomes Sino United Worldwide Cons o lidated Ltd. (OTCPINK: SUIC). TV Anchor, Jane King, interviews Mr. Maninder Bhullar and Mr. Simon Eeu, Directors of SUIC - Beneway Malaysia Co. SUIC develops new technology solutions for communities and businesses and invests in core technology concentrations in cloud computing, IoT-Internet of Things, mobile payments, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Maninder talks about the Company’s beauty and health care products sold in Taiwan and Malaysia. The Company recently brought in 2 large merchant groups with a customer base of about 3 million, which should translate into significant revenue in the ensuing weeks ahead. Mr. Simon Eeu talks about the Company’s technological platform and the overall user experience. Over the next 12-18 months, the Company’s global expansion plans remain strategic and methodical with target markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Maninder says that the Company has the knowledge and the ecosystem with customized platforms to grow globally.

Again, on tonight’s Monday, January 10, 2022, New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay . TV Anchor Jane King and Jason Cozens talk about the Company’s one-of-a-kind app, which uses GOLD as real currency to pay for goods and services. Jason describes how the App works in a synergistic relationship with MasterCard. Anyone can purchase as little or as much GOLD into their accounts and then use that GOLD stored value to make purchases. Download the App so that you can buy, save, and spend real GOLD and US dollars digitally with Glint. Jason explains the regulatory requirements for the Company and the KYC (Know Your Customer) review on all subscribers who would like to become a client. With GOLD being the ultimate stored valued asset and FIAT currencies continuingly losing buying powers, Glint Pay provides the opportunity to buy GOLD and use it for purchases and savings. Clients purchase REAL GOLD, not gold credits, and at any time, clients can take possession of their GOLD holdings stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. Millions of merchants and over 2 million ATMs in more than 210 countries and territories accepted the Glint card.

New to The Street’s 290th TV episode, airs tomorrow night, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:30 PM PST, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Sonar’s (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) interviews, Mr. Michael Wood, CFO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

2). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged’s (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – The COOP Network’s (CRYPTO: GMD) ($GMD) (“COOP”) interview, Mr. Arthur Fleischer, Founder.

4). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) (OTCQB: SWISF) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Michael Wood, CEO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, CIO from Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) . Together they talk with Anchor Jane King about their crypto Company. Michael tells about his business experience in the commodity coffee market, where he developed a tracking system that provided an end-to-end solution on international coffee distribution. With that experience, Michael explains the inspiration behind Sonar, created to help individuals learn and understand the crypto market space. Cristiano provides viewers with his technology design experiences and explains Sonar’s uniqueness, giving users a platform for social and financial use. Sonar is a new way to interface with the blockchain, giving users educational resources, analytical ecosystem data, and Defi access tools, all focused on helping people understand the crypto markets. Their crypto tracking dashboard with numerous functions can assist users with real-time information, bringing in a single platform data and analytical tools needed to make a good crypto investment decision.

New to The Street TV airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forged Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) . Jamie talks with TV Anchor Jane King about Vulcan Forged being an established non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace, and App incubator blockchain-based Company. As the Metaverse continues to grow, Jamie gives examples of how gamers like and dislike the evolution of the Metaverse. Vulcan Forged’s first-of-its-kind Metaverse game, VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse, allows clients to own gaming assets used to make money while gaming using the $PYR token. Recently, a gaming asset sold for $1M, and Jamie gives viewers his opinion on this recent sale.

New to the Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Arthur Fleischer, Founder, The COOP Network (CRYPTO: GMD) ($GMD) (“COOP”), tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arthur talks about his history and experiences with blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses. These experiences led him to form COOP, a membership-based platform where members benefit from the cooperation of one another, which maximizes benefits and provides investment diversification in different economic and social areas. Most view blockchain as a casino with cryptocurrency trades, but COOP’s objective is using blockchain for general life experiences and real-world products. As a network dedicated to building W3 (Web 3.0), cooperating with people coming together for the common good using blockchains is COOP’s success. The COOP Network creates a shared economy for its members, following seven principles and values: voluntary and open membership, democratic member control, economic participation, autonomy and independence, education, training and information, and cooperation and concern for the community.

New to The Street airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, The “WEEKLY HACK” - SPECIAL SEGMENT about Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) (OTCQB: SWISF). with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ana Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers about the vulnerable digital wallets, mainly crypto wallets. These digital wallets expect to grow in popularity and use, and as such, the hackers are ready to steal wallet contents and your private data. Alain explains that group messaging in open-tech platforms like Telegram allows hackers to install malware onto a device without your knowledge, leading to the wallets’ hack. The most well know crypto hack in 2021 was the Coinbase hack, which stole millions of dollars in crypto from digital wallets stored on that platform. Ensure your crypto wallet is on a reputable site, change passwords frequently, and buy password management software to prevent or limit a hack attack. The hacking problems continue, and it is not going away in 2022. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account , you can significantly eliminate the threat of being hacked. What is your privacy worth in 2022?

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT) positioned itself to exploit market segments with its powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstream TM , eradicates spider mites - a destructive pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries, and other crops and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it’s a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge uses the day of harvest without concern for residual “pesticide” violations, including in-state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the Company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and highly cost-effective replacement for many traditional “poisonous” pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/ & https://bla c kbirdpotentials.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC):

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) provides research and development, venture financing for and invests in private enterprises and the public sector, which develops products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC are part of the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing, and potential customers can benefit from this Company’s diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future - www.sino u nitedco.com .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their App also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) :

Sonar is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform’s analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/ .

About Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forge d (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forged as a one-stop shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forged gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About The COOP Network (CRYPTO: GMD) ($GMD) (“COOP”):

The COOP Net work’s (CRYPTO: GMD) ($GMD) (“COOP”) business model relies on blockchain technology to function at its highest potential. Built by business leaders from an innovative market, the Coop Network blockchain aims to find the perfect balance between distributed technology and centralized technology to achieve practicality for real-world products. COOP governance is done by all its members through a vote, much like blockchain technology does in the electronic world. $GMD Token is used to interact with all the features of the platform - https://thecoopnetwork.io/ .

