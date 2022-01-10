Gold Line Announces Increased Financing of $4 Million and Inclusion of a Sprott Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLDL, Frankfurt: 4UZ, WKN: A2QGWC, OTCQB: TLLZF) (“Gold Line” or the “Company”) announces that it has amended the terms of the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) announced December 31, 2021. As part of the amended financing terms one or more members of the Sprott group of companies have agreed to act as finders in the Private Placement with respect to the sale of 18,750,000 Units, thereby increasing anticipated aggregate gross proceeds to $4 million.



Under the amended terms of the Private Placement, subscribers may now purchase up to 25,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.16 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.25 for thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

The Company will pay finder's fees of 6% on the gross proceeds of the Private Placement from subscribers introduced by certain finders, and will issue such number of finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") as is equal to 6% of the Units sold to such subscribers. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of $0.16 for twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

Certain insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Fennoscandia. Gold Line is working in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

For further information:

Email: investor@goldlineresources.com

Telephone: 1-800-858-9710

