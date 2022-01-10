Gelest Inc. Announces Executive Management Changes

MORRISVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelest Inc. today announced that Edward Kimble will be promoted to Executive Vice President and is responsible for the management of the commercial segment of the business overseeing the Business Units, Product Management, and Customer Service groups. Ed is a 20+ year veteran of Gelest, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Product Management and is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

William "Bill" Fry will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Gelest Inc. Bill is responsible for the finance department as well as IT, inventory control, and our European subsidiaries Livchem Logistics (Germany), and Bimax Chemicals Limited (UK). Bill joined Gelest in 2010. Prior to joining Gelest, Bill worked in public accounting serving a variety of industries, including manufacturing. Bill is a certified public accountant and a graduate of West Chester University.

Dr. Santy Sulaiman will be promoted to VP, Research & Development, and will be responsible for fostering research initiatives, promoting customer relationships, and supporting improvements in operational efficiencies. She will oversee the Technical Product Line groups, Technical Services and Applications, Research Engineering, and Quality Control. Santy joined Gelest in 2012 and most recently held the title of Senior Manager for the Silicones R&D group. Santy obtained her Ph.D. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

President Jonathan Goff stated, "I couldn't be more pleased to announce these strategic appointments within the leadership team at Gelest. Their collective experience will be critical to executing on the next stage of Gelest's growth."

About Gelest:

Gelest, headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, is an innovator, manufacturer, and supplier of silicones, organosilanes, metal-organics, and specialty monomers for advanced technology end markets including medical devices, life sciences, microelectronics, and personal care. As a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Gelest has access to the expertise, research and development support, and resources of one of the world's largest and most successful chemical companies. Gelest Inc. helps customers succeed by assisting them to develop and supply the chemistry to solve their most challenging materials science problems and to enable their new product technology.

