Total number of shares and voting rights at December 31, 2021

10 January 2022
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 350,099
|3, 101, 508,888
|3, 100, 158,789
|02/28/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 095,099
|3, 101, 518,140
|3, 100, 423,041
|03/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|642,915
|3, 101, 486,597
|3, 100, 843,682
|04/30/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|642,915
|3, 102, 574,652
|3, 101, 931,737
|05/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|682,915
|3, 106, 817,509
|3, 106, 134,594
|06/30/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 162,915
|3, 104, 604,913
|3, 103, 441,998
|07/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|792,915
|3, 104, 603,132
|3, 103, 810,217
|08/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|722,915
|3, 104, 584,122
|3, 103, 861,207
|09/30/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|722,915
|3, 104, 239,957
|3, 103, 517,042
|10/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|642,915
|3, 104, 103,470
|3, 103, 460,555
|11/30/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|28, 085,474
|3, 103, 907,720
|3, 075, 822,246
|12/31/2021
|2, 660, 056,599
|2, 009,500
|3, 104, 162,507
|3, 102, 153,007
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
