AmeriCorps Asks Nation to Unite through Service on MLK Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the only federally holiday recognized as a National Day of Service. MLK Day encourages all Americans to honor Dr. King through service one another and their communities. Those who wish to serve will join thousands of others nationwide in answering what Dr. King called, “life’s most persistent and urgent question…What are you doing for others?”

AmeriCorps, the federal agency which leads the MLK Day of Service and the nation’s volunteer efforts, is providing tools and resources for volunteers to find service projects, service organizations to recruit members, and for the media to connect the public to volunteer opportunities in their area.

The MLK Day of Service follows the confirmation of AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith who will help lead the annual day of service. In his first days as CEO, Smith joined The King Center to announce a slate of commemoration events for the Martin Luther King holiday.

Individuals can go to AmeriCorps.gov/mlkday to get involved:

Volunteer in person or virtually at an MLK Day service project

Organize a service event using the resources on AmeriCorps.gov

Pledge to serve with a nonprofit or organization throughout the year

Local service events can be found by visiting AmeriCorps.gov and entering a preferred zip code. Organizations can promote their volunteer opportunities by following instructions found on AmeriCorps.gov.

News outlets interested in covering the MLK Day of Service can:

Air the new MLK Day of Service PSA from AmeriCorps

Encourage audiences to volunteer on MLK Day by sharing service ideas from AmeriCorps.gov

Search our database of volunteer opportunities, reach out to a local nonprofit, or contact AmeriCorps for assistance in finding a local project

Download logos, graphics, images, and PSAs.

Americans in all 50 states will participate in projects that include delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, and building homes. Volunteers also will recruit mentors, provide services for veterans and military families, help citizens improve their financial literacy skills, and more.

In recognition of Dr. King’s legacy of service and leadership to gain equality for all Americans, Congress designated the Martin Luther King, Jr., federal holiday as a national day of service in 1994 and charged AmeriCorps, then known as the Corporation for National and Community Service, with leading this effort.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests more than $800 million in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

