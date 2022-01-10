Latest Women’s Long Waterproof Puffer Jacket - Ladies Winter Coat With Hood Canada Launch

Montreal, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian clothing company Frank And Oak has launched the Hygge women’s hooded waterproof puffer jacket as a part of its lineup of sustainable women’s winter outerwear.

The bestselling jacket is offered in 5 colours namely black, dark rose, walnut, Atlantic green, and sand. The winter jacket is available in 5 different sizes - XS, S, M, L, and XL. Readers can find out more about the jacket by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The Hygge puffer is made of planet-friendly materials that have been carefully chosen to give the wearer the warmth they need to face the coldest days of the harsh Canadian winter while minimizing the environmental impact of their purchase. All the components of the jacket’s minimal design, such as its fabric, lining, and insulation are made from 100% recycled materials. The polyester fabric is composed of yarns made from discarded plastic (mainly bottles). The hard plastic is shredded down into miniature chips, which are spun into new polyester yarn, and woven into a fabric.

The jacket is made out of double-layered semi-dull polyester fabric with hydrophilic lamination. It also boasts a 20K/20K waterproof and breathability rating, which means that it is rainproof and waterproof under very high pressure. A 20K/20K jacket can withstand 20,000 mm of water per square inch and is able to release 20,000g of vapour per square meter, an ideal mixture for the busy body.

The water repellent coating is made using the DWR C0 process, which means it does not contain perfluorinated and polyfluorinated chemicals which are nonbiodegradable and known to be harmful to the environment. The jacket’s water repellent coating is also rated at 80/5, which means that the water repellent coating will be at 80% after 5 washes. The jacket’s choice of materials also means that it is fully machine washable.

The jacket’s filling is composed of animal-free Featherless Primaloft™️ PowerPlume®️ insulation. The soft silky plumes of the insulation mimic the warmth and look of natural products while remaining free of animal-derived materials.

The care and consideration in the jacket’s design are also evident in the several quality-of-life features that it offers. The double-breasted jacket is equipped with both a zip and a snap closing mechanism. The inside sleeve is made with elastic and polar fleece. There is also a Meida pocket on the inside that provides high-tech thermo-insulation. Meida is a thin and soft insulation made of very fine Okotex-certified class 1 polypropylene fibres which makes the wool coats warmer while staying breathable without adding much weight. There is also a welt pocket located in the jacket’s chest, a hand pocket with snap closure and poly fleece pocketing, and elastic cuffs to prevent the cold air from coming in.

As previously announced, the attention to detail extends to small additions such as the main label which explains all the features of the jacket and is also made from recycled polyester. The zipper pullers are all authentic and branded. The jacket uses NATULON®️ zipper tapes that are made from recycled materials (including PBT, PET, and POM) using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling. The flag label is located on the wearer’s right side. There is an embroidered emblem on the sleeve.

Frank And Oak believes in trying to meet the needs of Canadians’ daily lives while providing products that are sustainable and have a minimal impact on the planet. The company takes the philosophy of sustainable growth and applies it to every aspect of its business as it tries to fulfill its mission to preserve the future of the planet.

Frank And Oak’s line of women’s sustainable winter outerwear also includes products such as the Alpine, Mesa, Highland, and Capital coats. The company’s range of products for women also includes dresses, sweaters, outerwear, blouses, and denim. Frank And Oak has a line of clothing options for men as well.

Interested parties can find additional information at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

