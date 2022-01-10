Ivette Damish Named Vice President, Business Development for the Technical Services Division

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) announced the promotion of Ivette Damish to Vice President, Business Development, Technical Services Division, effective immediately. In this new role, she is responsible for the oversight and management of business development activities while helping clients solve challenges by identifying solutions with technical publications authoring, graphics, data conversion, and logistics services.

Ivette joined DTB in 2012 as a Business Development Executive and has worked tirelessly to increase the customer base and revenue for the Division. She previously served as Director of Business Development where she recruited and trained a team of professionals to further grow and expand the business. Prior to joining DTB, Ivette was the Vice President of Business Development for Dimension4 where she was responsible for overseeing business development activities, program management, and contract fulfillment.

"Achieving excellence in all that we do requires exceptional talent and leadership, and I'm delighted to recognize Ivette's important contributions to DTB with this well-deserved promotion. Ivette is a forward thinker with a deep understanding of the complex environment we operate in and already plays a central role in finding solutions for our customer requirements," said Nelson Cubano, Vice President and General Manager, Technical Services Division at DTB. "She also has an infectious passion for her work and can recruit and build the bench strength needed as we continue to grow the Technical Services Division."

Ivette holds a Bachelor of Environmental Design degree with an emphasis in Architecture from Texas A&M University.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

For additional information, visit our website.

Press Contact: Theresa Taro

Email: ttaro@dtb.com

Phone: (631) 275-3092

