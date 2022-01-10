Physician Growth Partners Advises Washington Orthopaedics and Sport Medicine in Its Partnership With ASC Ortho Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine ("WOSM" or the "Company") in a transaction with ASC Ortho (also known as OrthoBethesda), a private-equity-backed orthopedic platform and portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital. This represents the platform's first major partnership since inception and will reinforce its presence in the Mid-Atlantic Market.

Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is one of the most established and well-recognized orthopedic platforms in the greater Washington, D.C., area. WOSM's nationally recognized provider base has built a reputation around delivering the highest level of specialized orthopedic care. WOSM is led by 12 shareholders, inclusive of the management and oversight of a broad selection of service lines. The group provides fully integrated orthopedic services, including PT across three locations in Washington, D.C., and Chevy Chase, Maryland.

PGP served as the exclusive financial advisor to WOSM in its evaluation, negotiation and execution in the transaction process, ultimately leading to an agreement with ASC Ortho, with the goal of further developing a leading orthopedic platform in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Speaking on the transaction process and overall experience, Dr. Edward Magur, Physician, President of WOSM, added, "Robert Aprill and his team at PGP are consummate professionals. Patient and omnipresent throughout the entire process from valuation through closing, they made a very daunting, complicated, and emotional process bearable. They were fantastic advocates for us. I recommend them without reservation."

Dr. J. Stuart Melvin, Partner at WOSM, commented, "Robert and his team at PGP were exceptional! They really dug in to understand the unique complexities of our practice and business, affording them the ability to truly advocate and negotiate on our behalf. The team was always accessible, and their experience, intellect and skill guided us through the complex and arduous diligence process. We are excited for the growth opportunities that lie ahead for our practice and those prospects would not have been possible without PGP."

Robert Aprill, Managing Director at Physician Growth Partners, added, "PGP is extremely pleased with the outcome we achieved alongside WOSM. It was an honor to work in conjunction with the WOSM shareholders and supporting staff to navigate the unique composition of this agreement and ultimately achieving the aspirations of its leadership. The geography, size and overall alignment of the two groups made for an idyllic partnership and the whole PGP team looks forward to watching WOSM and the platform flourish for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a boutique healthcare service platform dedicated to advising physician practices in transactions with private equity. They create value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing optimal outcomes for their clients.

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please contact Robert Aprill at Physician Growth Partners:

Robert Aprill

Raprill@physiciangrowthpartners.com

222 W Ontario St., Ste. 315, Chicago, IL 60654

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.