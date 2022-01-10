Skeljungur hf.: Updated Financial Calendar

English Icelandic

Skeljungur's updated Financial Calendar for 2022 below. Please note the amended dates for Q4 2021 results and the 2022 Annual General Meeting:

Q4 2021 results and annual report year 2021: February 8, 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022: March 10, 2022

Q1 2022: April 28, 2022

Q2 2022: August 11, 2022

Q3 2022: October 27, 2022

Q4 2022 results and annual report year 2022: February 7, 2023

Annual General Meeting 2023: March 9, 2023

The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed.

Please note that this calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is