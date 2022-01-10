Largest M&A Association Chapter Selects Advisory Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of ACG New York for the past eight years and as President during this past year as we steered the chapter through the global pandemic and its merger with the broader parent organization. I look forward to being a member-at-large while continuing to serve on local chapter committees and the national chapter council in support of ACG," said Marcia Nelson, Managing Director and Registered Representative, ShareNett Securities LLC.

"Vikash Magdani, Executive Director of the chapter & CEO of ACG, Northeast has the vision and a clear mandate from ACG CEO Tom Bohn and the Global Board to continue to drive the largest ACG chapter and Northeast region forward, particularly as he is supported by a strong strategic advisory board," said Nelson.

"ACG and its New York chapter are driving meaningful engagement to meet the needs of our deal making, transaction advisory and value creation members. The Middle Market is still as competitive as ever, and ACG is focused on delivering quality connections, content and a deal making platform that is relevant and focused on high-quality business interactions, in any environment," said David Acharya, Managing Partner at Acharya Capital Partners & Member of the ACG Global Board of Directors.

Angela Raitzin, Managing Director, First Republic Investment Management, has served ACG NY for many years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as the chapter Executive Vice President. ACG New York is also honored to welcome Bryan Cummings, Managing Director in the US Financial Sponsors Group at investment bank Canaccord Genuity, as Executive Vice President.

Abilash Jaikumar, Managing Director & Founder at TresVista continues as Chapter Finance Advisor; Palash Pandya, Co-Deputy Chair, Corporate Practice Group at Akerman LLP, as Secretary; Frank Marcucci, National Director at Corporate Valuation Advisors, Inc. as VP, Memberships.

The Advisory board also selected the following new members: Polly Mack, Director at Gryphon Investors; Ryan Mullin, Director at Rheem Manufacturing and Christian Remmel, Director at Aterian Investment Partners. ACG New York members interested in Advisory Board service were invited to apply for consideration in mid-2021. ACG New York members will again have the opportunity to apply for Advisory Board service in mid-2022. The ACG New York Advisory Board serves as a support group to help drive strategy for the chapter within the wider Association.

For a full list of ACG NY Advisory Board Members and newly formed committee Members, please visit: www.acg.org/nyc

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.