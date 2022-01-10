Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on January 27, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.



Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q4/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting January 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until January 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use its blog, Under the Hood, as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Under the Hood can be accessed at https://blog.robinhood.com/ and investors should routinely monitor that website, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on Robinhood’s blog could be deemed to be material information.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com

Investor Relations