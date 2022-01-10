Porsche Cars North America starts new year with two new executives

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Ga. Porsche today announced that Ayesha Coker has been named Vice President, Marketing of Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). She is the second new appointment to the nine-member PCNA executive leadership team in recent months after Margareta Mahlstedt joined as Vice President, Customer Experience.

The new leaders add to the momentum of the Porsche brand in the United States after PCNA closed 2021 with new records for new vehicle and Certified Pre-Owned car deliveries.

Coker was previously the Director of Experiential Marketing for PCNA and succeeds Pedro Mota. Her appointment is effective immediately. In a decade with Porsche, Coker has a proven ability to bring the brand to life through unique and strategic consumer experiences. She has led the German marque’s experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsport and the Porsche Club of America in the U.S. Coker has also overseen the operations of the Porsche Track Experience, Porsche Travel Experience as well as the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Mahlstedt came to PCNA in October 2021 after heading Marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain. As Vice President of Customer Experience, Mahlstedt is responsible for CRM practices, customer satisfaction, market research, Vehicle Initial Quality, and overseeing Porsche Contact Center operations.

“Ayesha and Margareta bring new energy, unique perspectives and significant experience to the Executive Committee,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “With over 15 years in the automotive industry – and 10 of those years dedicated to the Porsche brand – Ayesha has demonstrated that she is equipped for the task at hand in her new role. Similarly, Margareta’s proven knowledge and passion for the brand will allow her to take the customer experience in the U.S. market to the next level.”

Before joining Porsche, Coker served in various marketing roles for automotive companies including, Merkley and Partners and GMR Marketing. Coker holds a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and an Associate Applied Science degree in Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Mahlstedt had previously held leadership roles across the marketing and public relations sectors for Porsche Cars Canada, Volvo Cars of Canada and BMW Group Canada. She received a B.A. from Western University and an M.B.A. from Copenhagen Business School.

