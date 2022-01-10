Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 2, 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 or 313-209-6544 referencing conference ID #8752077. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals in 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations