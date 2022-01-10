AAA Tree Lopping Ipswich Draws Attention To The Australian Air Quality Index

Redbank Plains, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAA Tree Lopping Ipswich is appealing to homeowners in Queensland to consider planting trees and taking care of the ones that already surround their property in order to improve Australia’s Air Quality Index which points out some glaring shortcomings that could be a health hazard to its residents.

Although Australia is one of the cleaner and healthier places to live in the world when it comes to air quality, there is still room for improvement. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) over the entire country is 31 (the lower the number the better). The country’s cleanest city in terms of air quality is St Helens, Tasmania (10), while the worst air quality was recorded in Albury, New South Wales (62).

These numbers, though not alarming, hide the value of the PM2.5 concentration in Australia’s air. PM2.5 is a measure of the fine particulate matter present in the air. In Australia, the PM2.5 levels are currently 1.5 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value. This is a cause of concern as the presence of particulate matter in the air can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

AAA Tree Lopping Ipswich says that it recognizes the need for taking steps to improve air quality and suggests planting and taking care of trees around the property as a possible solution. The company has published a blog post espousing the benefits of planting trees which include providing shade, improving water quality, supporting local wildlife by giving them food and shelter, preventing soil erosion, absorbing carbon dioxide and other pollutants, combating the effects of climate change, and serving as the bedrock of the local ecosystem. Trees help reduce the amount of invisible particulate matter in the air by absorbing pollutants such as soot or smog from cars and industrial processes. Ensuring one’s neighborhood is covered with plenty of trees and greenery can offset the pollution that is caused by the aforementioned sources.

A spokesperson for the tree removal service company talks about the benefits of planting trees and the role it wants to play in helping that cause by saying, “We all know that trees serve many more purposes than just looking aesthetically pretty and driving up property values. They are the cornerstone of most life on earth. They were here before us and they will be here long after we have perished. As we have urbanized and moved into these islands of civilizations that we call cities, we have cleared thousands of square kilometers of tree cover and made a severely negative impact on the ecology around us. We here at AAA Tree Lopping Ipswich think that it is high time to restore the damage we have done and learn to live life embracing these majestic and giving beings. We also need to recognize the good that they can do for us and the ways in which they can drastically improve the quality of our lives. According to some statistics, in one year an acre of mature trees can provide enough oxygen for 18 people. Who wouldn’t want to live in a neighborhood with fresh clean air and plenty of shade to weather the legendarily harsh Australian summers? If you are a homeowner in Ipswich, Queensland, and you want to make your property and neighborhood stand out by planting the right trees on it or clearing the ones you already have to make space for new ones, give our company a call. One consultation with us and you will find out why all of our clients consider us the best tree loppers Ipswich has to offer.”

AAA Tree Lopping Ipswich has been operating for over 20 years and provides services such as tree removal, tree pruning & maintenance, land clearing, emergency tree services, stump grinding, palm tree removal, and more. They can be contacted at the phone number (07) 5451 4022 and at the email address info@aaatreeloppingipswich.com for booking appointments.

