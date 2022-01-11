UPDATE - Bionano Genomics Hosts Day 1 of 2022 Symposium with Six Presentations Highlighting the Superior Performance of OGM in Variant Detection for Constitutional Genetic Diseases

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, hosted today the first of four days of 2022 Symposium, the Company’s premiere event showcasing OGM research applications across key clinical areas of constitutional genetic disease, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and OGM combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS).



Six presentations from leading researchers across North America and Europe kicked off Symposium. Today’s event featured six informative speakers from leading researchers across North America and Europe. These presentations covered a wide range of constitutional genetic diseases in pre- and postnatal genetics and offered insight into potential applications in infertility and reproductive medicine. The presenters supported OGM as an effective alternative to traditional workflows such as karyotype, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), chromosomal microarray (CMA) and Southern blot. Research presentations have demonstrated greater sensitivity, better resolution and faster results from OGM workflows compared to traditional methods.

Performance of OGM evaluated in pre- and postnatal samples. Both Dr. Iqbal from University of Rochester Medical Center and Dr. Shirley Heggarty compared the performance of OGM in the evaluation of pre- and postnatal samples with known chromosomal aberrations. These studies found a high concordance of OGM results compared to traditional methods. In addition, OGM was able to identify both unbalanced structural chromosome abnormalities and balanced structural variants (SVs), like translocations and inversions, that chromosomal microarray (CMA) could not.

Capabilities of OGM to measure repeat expansions were evaluated. Dr. Alexander Hoischen specifically explored the capabilities of OGM to map repeat expansions, which can be particularly challenging types of SVs, in subjects with Canvas syndrome and myotonic dystrophy types 1 and 2. The OGM workflow was able to immediately call very large insertions with greater precision than the standard cytogenetic techniques and with 100% concordance. OGM was shown to allow researchers the ability to see more of the genome, while being less time-consuming and labor-intensive than other molecular methodologies like Southern blotting, as Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal discovered. Results from his validation study were 100% concordant with traditional methods and demonstrated a streamlined laboratory workflow for different sample types.

The role of OGM as a discovery tool in reproductive disorders including infertility. In addition to pre- and postnatal applications, two speakers, Dr. Laila El-Khattabi and Chaim Jalas, shared how the OGM workflow plays a significant role in their research in infertility and reproductive disorders. In her study, Dr. El-Khattabi used OGM to characterize apparently balanced SVs related to male infertility and identify new genes involved in reproductive disorders. Chaim Jalas shared how OGM used in preimplantation genetic diagnosis can identify structural rearrangements, including balanced translocations and inversions, in embryos prior to transfer, which they indicated could improve pregnancy and delivery rates in an IVF setting.

Among 37 posters appearing in the virtual exhibition hall the top poster per application area selected to compete for best poster of Symposium. In addition to the oral presentations, 37 posters were received and selected for presentation in the virtual exhibition hall. These posters, in the virtual exhibition hall, were voted on by attendees of Symposium and a winner was named in each of four key application areas based on total number of votes. Below are the four poster winners:

Constitutional cytogenomics: Dr. Catherine A. Brownstein, Boston Children’s Hospital

Hematologic malignancies: Dr. Jonathan L. Lühmann, Hannover Medical School

Solid tumors: Dr. Miriam Bornhorst, Children’s National Hospital

OGM + NGS: Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, Augusta University

“Sincere congratulations to our poster winners and thanks to all poster authors for sharing emerging research on OGM from their laboratories,” remarked Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano. “This event is made possible with the enthusiastic participation of the OGM community.”

“We are thrilled at this strong kick-off to the 2022 Symposium and we are excited about the data shared today by experts from around the world that continues to demonstrate the utility of OGM workflows in variant detection for constitutional genetic diseases,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Congratulations to the poster winners. We are impressed by all the discoveries our customers are making with OGM towards the goal of elevating human health.”

