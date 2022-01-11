Remote Desktop Software Market to Reach USD 5,994.8 Million by 2028; Growing ‘Bring Your Own Device Policy’ Adoption to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote desktop software market size is anticipated to grow from USD 2,022.9 million in 2021 and reach USD 5,994.8 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The ‘Bring Your Own Device Policy’ offers benefits such as flexible work timings, enhanced data security, and team member satisfaction. The globally growing implementation of the policy is expected to propel the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Remote Desktop Software Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 1,753.2 million in 2020.

Remote learning practices have risen in recent years. The rising technological advancements and developments are propelling e-learning and distance education globally. The increasing remote learning practices are likely to augment the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

The unforeseen arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has stagnated the growth of several markets and industries. However, the implementation of the work-from-home regime during the pandemic has boosted the market growth. Companies are continuing their operations through remote working practices. Major companies are adopting remote desktop software to communicate and collaborate with their teams. Organizations including Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft Corporation, and others have extended their remote working practices. Hence, the market is expected to monumentally.

Segmentation-

On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into education, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It envisages Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an infallible Remote Desktop Software Market prediction.

It showcases different market segments; enterprise size, deployment, end-use, and others.

It highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

It explains strategies of growth for companies to wade through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It assimilates the new product launches, latest industry developments, key market trends, and others.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Remote Learning Practices to Fuel Market Growth

The ‘Bring Your Own Device’ policy brings flexibility to employees for the selection of devices according to their choice and requirements. It also offers benefits such as flexible work timings, enhanced data security, and team member satisfaction. The globally growing adoption of the policy is expected to propel the growth of the Remote Desktop Software Market.

Remote learning or distance learning provides advanced learning and teaching experiences. It also offers flexibility in the learning process. Education systems, institutes, and universities adopt remote learning practices for maximum reach for global students. As per the We Forum Organizations, approximately 1.2 billion children from the 186 affected countries were out of the classroom globally. The rising technological advancements and developments propel the demand for e-learning and distance education globally. Hence, the increasing remote learning practices are likely to augment the growth of the market.

However, the issues of downtime and slow internet network connection may restrain the growth of the Remote Desktop Software Market.

Regional Insights-

Rising Adoption of Cloud to Drive Growth in North America

North America is poised to emerge dominant in the global remote desktop software market share. The growing adoption of cloud and work-from-home policies across several industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the key software providers present in Canada and the United States are likely to complement the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the global market due to the rising adoption of advanced digital technologies to support employees in the execution of industry operations. The high costs of workspaces and the rising employee base are likely to drive the demand for the software and boost the market’s growth.

Europe is projected to attain substantial growth due to the rising adoption of remote working practices. The rising adoption of technologies including connected devices, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and others are also anticipated to foster Remote Desktop Software Market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Accumulate Growth

The key players emphasize product portfolio expansion through continuous development. They focus on using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and others to introduce advanced loyalty management solutions to the market. The key players adopt ingenious growth strategies to strengthen their market positions globally, including technological advancements, patents, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others. For instance, in July 2020, AnyDesk Software GmbH launched its latest and the fastest remote desktop software called AnyDesk 6. The software offers a new series of features and emphasizes security with two-factor authentication.

Industry Developments-

July 2020: Microsoft Corporation entered into a partnership with Citrix Systems Inc. to accelerate virtual desktop solutions and cloud-based digital workplaces owing to the dynamic work environment.

Key Players in the Global Remote Desktop Software Market are:

TeamViewer Group (Göppingen, Germany)

• LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

• Jump Desktop (Phase Five Systems) (Dubai, UAE)

• ConnectWise, LLC (Florida, U.S.)

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

• AnyDesk Software GmbH (Stuttgart Germany)

• Splashtop Inc. (California, U.S.)

