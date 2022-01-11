Corbion proposes to appoint William Lin to the Supervisory Board

English Dutch

Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated William Lin for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2022.

Mr. Lin (who has United States of America nationality) brings extensive global business and operational experience, expertise in sustainability, and knowledge of Asian markets. Mr. Lin has worked for BP for 26 years and is currently Executive Vice President for Regions, Cities & Solutions and a member of BP’s Executive Committee. Previously, he held the role of Chief Operating Officer in the upstream segment, and prior to that he worked in various other senior leadership roles with P&L accountabilities across the world. His career began with Consolidated Edison Corporation in New York and with Nestlé USA in California. William resides in London, United Kingdom.



Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "We are very pleased with William Lin's extensive experience as a member of the executive team of a major international company, and especially with his current role in leading the new business entity for BP’s energy transition. This, combined with his multi-cultural background and experience - born and raised in the US, and having both worked and lived in Asia, Middle East and Europe - adds great value to Corbion and further contributes to a well-balanced composition of Corbion’s Supervisory Board."

Subject to approval by the AGM, the appointment of Mr. Lin will be effective as of the end of the AGM that will be held on 18 May 2022. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2022.

Attachment