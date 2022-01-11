Palm Oil Market 2021 | Revenue USD 24.76 bn with CAGR 6.12 % | Top Players Analysis- Latest Innovations and Industry Dynamics Forecast to 2025 | Absolute Reports

Pune, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Palm Oil Market 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Palm Oil. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Palm Oil industry.

Researcher has been monitoring the palm oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.76 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Our report on the palm oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of palm oil and increasing demand for biofuels. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of palm oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The Major Players in the Palm Oil Market Are:



Alfa Laval AB

Book and Claim Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Oil Palm India Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

Sinar Mas.

and Unilever Group

The report examines the Palm Oil market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Palm Oil Market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Edible oil

• Surfactants

• Bio-diesel

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• North America

• South America

This study identifies the growing demand in industrial applications elevating market prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the palm oil market growth during the next few years.

Detailed TOC of Global Palm Oil Market 2021-2025:

• Executive Summary

o Market Overview

• Market Landscape

o Market ecosystem

o Value chain analysis

• Market Sizing

o Market definition

o Market segment analysis

o Market size 2020

o Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

• Five Forces Analysis

o Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

o Bargaining power of buyers

o Bargaining power of suppliers

o Threat of new entrants

o Threat of substitutes

o Threat of rivalry

o Market condition

• Market Segmentation by Application

o Market segments

o Comparison by Application

o Edible oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Bio-diesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Market opportunity by Application

• Customer landscape

• Geographic Landscape

o Geographic segmentation

o Geographic comparison

o APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Key leading countries

o Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

o Market drivers

o Market challenges

o Market trends

• Vendor Landscape

o Overview

o Landscape disruption

• Vendor Analysis

o Vendors covered

o Market positioning of vendors

• Appendix

o Scope of the report

o Currency conversion rates for US$

o Research methodology

o List of abbreviations

