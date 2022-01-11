Enefit Green production data - December 2021

English Estonian

In December 2021 Enefit Green’s total energy generation from renewable sources and municipal waste reached a total volume of 177.7 GWh - 114.4 GWh of it electricity and 63.3 GWh heat energy.



Enefit Green produced 114.4 GWh electricity during December 2021 or 13.5% less than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by lower wind energy production in Lithuanian and Estonian wind farms. During December 2021 the average recorded wind speed was notably lower at 6.8 m/s in Lithuanian and 6.9 m/s in Estonian wind farms (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 7.9 m/s and 7.4 m/s respectively in December 2020). The achieved availability of wind turbines was lower than the year before in both Lithuanian and Estonian wind farms. Still, electricity production in the fourth quarter 2021 was up a solid 5.1% y-o-y, driven mainly by growth in Estonian wind energy production earlier in the quarter. For full year 2021 the electricity production reached 1193 GWh or 11,7% less than in previous year, due to extraordinarily good wind conditions in 2020, primarily in the first quarter of that year.

Heat energy production increased by 7.5% y-o-y to 63.3 GWh in December 2021.

Pellet production decreased by 12.9% y-o-y to 12.8 thousand tonnes in December 2021.

Monthly production of electricity by geography, MWh December 2021 December 2020 Change, % Estonia 71,247 74,799 -4.7% Lithuania 39,013 53,403 -26.9% Latvia 3,956 3,750 5.5% Poland 177 229 -22.7% Total 114,393 132,181 -13.5% Monthly production of electricity by segment, MWh Wind 97,215 116,106 -16.3% Cogeneration 16,887 15,741 7.3% Solar 195 257 -23.9% Other 95 78 22.6% Total 114,393 132,181 -13.5% Heat energy, MWh 63,330 58,928 7.5% Pellets, th t 12.8 14.7 -12.9% Quarterly production of electricity by geography, MWh 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change, % Estonia 238,314 217,975 9.3% Lithuania 133,010 134,990 -1.5% Latvia 11,731 11,842 -0.9% Poland 2,031 1,509 34.6% Total 385,086 366,316 5.1% Quarterly production of electricity by segment, MWh Wind 332,308 314,812 5.6% Cogeneration 50,048 49,428 1.3% Solar 2,473 1,916 29.1% Other 256 161 58.5% Total 385,085 366,317 5.1% Heat energy, MWh 174,270 169,355 2.9% Pellets, th t 38.1 42.5 -10.3% Annual production of electricity by geography, MWh 2021 2020 Change, % Estonia 735,722 818,756 -10.1% Lithuania 397,366 467,770 -15.1% Latvia 41,269 44,792 -7.9% Poland 18,421 18,990 -3.0% Total 1,192,778 1,350,308 -11.7% Annual production of electricity by segment, MWh Wind 983,182 1,138,884 -13.7% Cogeneration 184,575 184,849 -0.1% Solar 24,299 25,485 -4.7% Other 723 1,090 -33.7% Total 1,192,777 1,350,308 -11.7% Heat energy, MWh 618,174 543,791 13.7% Pellets, th t 135.2 161.5 -16.3%





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.