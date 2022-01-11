Enefit Green production data - December 2021

In December 2021 Enefit Green’s total energy generation from renewable sources and municipal waste reached a total volume of 177.7 GWh - 114.4 GWh of it electricity and 63.3 GWh heat energy.
Enefit Green produced 114.4 GWh electricity during December 2021 or 13.5% less than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by lower wind energy production in Lithuanian and Estonian wind farms. During December 2021 the average recorded wind speed was notably lower at 6.8 m/s in Lithuanian and 6.9 m/s in Estonian wind farms (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 7.9 m/s and 7.4 m/s respectively in December 2020). The achieved availability of wind turbines was lower than the year before in both Lithuanian and Estonian wind farms. Still, electricity production in the fourth quarter 2021 was up a solid 5.1% y-o-y, driven mainly by growth in Estonian wind energy production earlier in the quarter. For full year 2021 the electricity production reached 1193 GWh or 11,7% less than in previous year, due to extraordinarily good wind conditions in 2020, primarily in the first quarter of that year.
Heat energy production increased by 7.5% y-o-y to 63.3 GWh in December 2021.
Pellet production decreased by 12.9% y-o-y to 12.8 thousand tonnes in December 2021.
|Monthly production of electricity by geography, MWh
|December 2021
|December 2020
|Change, %
|Estonia
|71,247
|74,799
|-4.7%
|Lithuania
|39,013
|53,403
|-26.9%
|Latvia
|3,956
|3,750
|5.5%
|Poland
|177
|229
|-22.7%
|Total
|114,393
|132,181
|-13.5%
|Monthly production of electricity by segment, MWh
|Wind
|97,215
|116,106
|-16.3%
|Cogeneration
|16,887
|15,741
|7.3%
|Solar
|195
|257
|-23.9%
|Other
|95
|78
|22.6%
|Total
|114,393
|132,181
|-13.5%
|Heat energy, MWh
|63,330
|58,928
|7.5%
|Pellets, th t
|12.8
|14.7
|-12.9%
|Quarterly production of electricity by geography, MWh
|4Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Change, %
|Estonia
|238,314
|217,975
|9.3%
|Lithuania
|133,010
|134,990
|-1.5%
|Latvia
|11,731
|11,842
|-0.9%
|Poland
|2,031
|1,509
|34.6%
|Total
|385,086
|366,316
|5.1%
|Quarterly production of electricity by segment, MWh
|Wind
|332,308
|314,812
|5.6%
|Cogeneration
|50,048
|49,428
|1.3%
|Solar
|2,473
|1,916
|29.1%
|Other
|256
|161
|58.5%
|Total
|385,085
|366,317
|5.1%
|Heat energy, MWh
|174,270
|169,355
|2.9%
|Pellets, th t
|38.1
|42.5
|-10.3%
|Annual production of electricity by geography, MWh
|2021
|2020
|Change, %
|Estonia
|735,722
|818,756
|-10.1%
|Lithuania
|397,366
|467,770
|-15.1%
|Latvia
|41,269
|44,792
|-7.9%
|Poland
|18,421
|18,990
|-3.0%
|Total
|1,192,778
|1,350,308
|-11.7%
|Annual production of electricity by segment, MWh
|Wind
|983,182
|1,138,884
|-13.7%
|Cogeneration
|184,575
|184,849
|-0.1%
|Solar
|24,299
|25,485
|-4.7%
|Other
|723
|1,090
|-33.7%
|Total
|1,192,777
|1,350,308
|-11.7%
|Heat energy, MWh
|618,174
|543,791
|13.7%
|Pellets, th t
|135.2
|161.5
|-16.3%
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.