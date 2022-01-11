Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market revenue to cross USD 280 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The compartment syndrome monitoring devices market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 280 million by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is projected to drive the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market growth. Intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is a sustained increase in intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) that is higher than or equivalent to 12 mmHg. IAH facilitates organ derangements & dysfunction and promotes abdominal surgical emergencies, thereby fueling morbidity and mortality. The elevated IAH majorly affects patients suffering from abdominal conditions including peritonitis, acute pancreatitis, intestinal perforation, or traumatic events.

The prevalence rates of IAH notably proliferate among patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with increased mortality and morbidity. According to the Critical Care Medicine article, in 2019, around 34% of patients in the ICU developed IAH and the number gradually increased to 48.9% of patients. The elevated intra-abdominal pressure causes tissue hypoperfusion that might lead to serious complications, especially impairment in organ functioning. Intra-abdominal pressure monitoring devices are used in monitoring the IAH and increased intra-abdominal pressure.

The equipment segment in the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market valued at around USD 125 million in 2021 owing to the novel advancements in devices that are set to foster the adoption rate. For instance, Millar, Inc. offers Mikro-Cath, an advanced pressure monitoring equipment that is widely used in compartment syndrome monitoring. Mikro-Cath high-fidelity pressure measurements provide reliable and precise pressure signals to trauma surgeons that aid in delivering support and simplifying compartment syndrome diagnosis. The company’s proprietary pressure sensors enable continuous pressure monitoring during the diagnosis of chronic exertional compartment syndrome.

The abdominal compartment syndrome segment accounted for more than 34% of the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market share in 2021 led by the increasing prevalence of abdominal compartment syndrome and IAH. Organ dysfunction caused by intra-abdominal hypertension is amongst the major factors promoting the prevalence of abdominal compartment syndrome. Abdominal compartment syndrome is generally reported with a surge in pressure in the abdominal cavity beyond 20 mm Hg. This increase is concerned with multiorgan dysfunction that impels mortality & morbidity.

The hospitals segment captured 45% of revenue share in 2020 due to the rising incidence of compartment syndrome among high-risk patients seeking treatment at emergency and intensive care units in hospitals. The emergency units and intensive care units (ICU) in healthcare facilities are regarded as a substantial variable promoting the morbidities such as metabolic acidosis, decreased urine & cardiac output that further lead to compartment syndrome. This development will spur the patient influx at hospitals. Moreover, the acceptance of supportive initiatives by public organizations to raise awareness concerning IAH is predicted to prove conducive for the market.

China compartment syndrome monitoring devices market held 29% of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to reach over USD 9 million by 2027. This substantial industry growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of precursors to compartment syndrome, such as accidents, fractures, and sports injuries in the country. High-energy trauma events including accidents and fall injuries result in fractures that is one of the precursors of compartment syndrome and thus promote the incidence of the disease. Furthermore, the overall prevalence rate of acute compartment syndrome among the people affected with tibial plateau fractures ranged from 11% to 17% and surged significantly to 53% in case of medial knee fracture dislocations.

Some of the major players operating in the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market include Millar, Inc., MY01, Inc., Critical Care Diagnostics (C2DX), Inc., Potrero Medical, Medline Industries, Becton, Dickenson and Company, and ConvaTec. These leaders are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

