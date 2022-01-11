Proactive news headlines including Hygrovest Ltd, Orion Minerals, St George Mining and Alchemy Resources

Sydney, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:MMJ) is the new name for MMJ Group Holdings Ltd with the specialist investment company also having a new ticker ‘HGV’. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has unearthed shallow, high-grade copper hits during its maiden drilling program at the Okiep Copper Project in Northern Cape, South Africa. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has resumed diamond drilling at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project, in the north-eastern Goldfields of WA. Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) is set for a busy year across its gold and base metals projects in Western Australia and New South Wales including a number of aggressive drill programs. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has finished drilling the Pisces #3 Glauconitic well, marking the completion of the company’s 3-well Brooks drilling program in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has been invited by Health Canada to become a potential supplier of psychedelics like psilocybin under the new Special Access Program (SAP) in Canada, unlocking potential revenue-generating opportunities. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has received drilling approval from the German regulatory authority, Thüringer Landesamt für Umwelt, Bergbau und Naturschutz (TLUBN), for the second of two planned confirmation drill holes within the flagship Ohmgebirge Mining Licence area of its South Harz Potash Project in Germany. Click here

