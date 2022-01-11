Sbanken ASA: Potential new issuance and buy back of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds

English Norwegian

Sbanken ASA (A2 from Moody's) has mandated Nordea Markets and Swedbank AB (publ.) for a potential new issuance of a perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond of NOK 100 million and a Tier 2 bond of NOK 150 million with a 10 year tenor. Both issues will have floating rate and a first call option for the issuer after 5 years, subject to approval from the Norwegian FSA if required. The transactions are subject to market conditions.

In conjunction with the new issues, Sbanken ASA will consider buyback, in whole or parts, of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 bond issue NO0010786759 (SBANK10 PRO) and the outstanding Tier 2 bond issue NO0010786767 (SBANK11 PRO).

Sbanken ASA's General Meeting and Board of Directors have approved the transactions and the potential buyback.

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act