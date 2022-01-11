Broussard Energy Solutions Offers Finance Solutions With Partnership Of ProGen Industries

New Iberia, LA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broussard Energy Solutions, LLC the corporation has partnered with a leading power generation company to add another suite of solutions to its customers. The continued customer service approach spans across many vendors, and partnerships. Broussard Energy Solutions, LLC dba Broussard Energy offer customers turnkey well testing and production equipment with expertise, knowledge, and manufacturing project support.

Broussard Energy Solutions, LLC dba B.E. Capital offers finance solutions for our customers inside and outside of the energy industry, specifically power generation. The partnership with ProGen Industries adds the ability to finance power generation solutions to many industries, including Crypto, Energy, Municipalities, Hotels, Ports and the ability to service strategic partnerships. Our focus on clean energy and stranded gas capture to power solutions will elevate ProGen as a multi-industry solution provider. This partnership brings a unique solution that captures the total delivery of an OEM offering financing solutions.

ProGen has the only 2.5Mw and 3.5Mw generators on the planet that are medium speed two cycle and can be containerized or trailer mounted. ProGen offers its customers the OEM service support that customers can depend on. The process is simple, trust the experts. ProGen is energy simplified.

The ProGen TITAN is the ONLY mobile power module that will take a 110% block load and recover in less than two seconds or reach a full 110% load in less than ten seconds from start-up.

The TITAN can remediate any amount of raw flare gas on site using a mobile flare gas remediation station. The gas remediation station simply consumes raw flare gas and converts it to acceptable EPA standards and features a specialized packaged slow speed two cycle engine with enhanced exhaust after-treatment technologies to achieve maximum emissions reductions.

TITAN is capable of processing millions of cubic feet of gas per day or as little as 35,000 cubic feet per day and operates effectively across a wide spectrum of gas compositions ranging from 600-2500 mmbtu/mcf.

ProGen flare gas remediation stations can consistently consume the typical fluctuations in the volumes of flare gas without any interruption in the remediation process or the consistent supply of electric power for any site demand as long the volume of gas is available. As a source of offset revenue, an excess amount of electricity is typically available to supply power to any connectible site consumer or to the grid.

