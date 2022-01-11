Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026 by Area, Power Capacity, and Data Center Colocation revenue

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Israel data center market size by investments to reach USD 795 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026.



This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Israel is an emerging data center market in the Middle East and has witnessed a significant digital acceleration in the last few years. Many upcoming colocations data centers are being built below the ground to ensure data security continuity in Israel. The country is aiming to generate around 20% of its energy from renewable energy solar power by 2025.

The data center market in Israel includes about six unique third-party data center service providers operating over 15 facilities. ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, and Rittal are some of the major infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services with a strong presence in the country. With the entry of cloud service providers in Israel, the revenue share of colocation operators in the overall market is expected to increase significantly.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel

Facilities Covered (Existing): 16

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7

Coverage: 8 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Israel

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Israel data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Google is currently investing around USD 400 million in the deployment of the Blue-Raman submarine cable that will connect India and Italy via Israel, which is expected to connect to Israel in 2022

Bezeq, one of the largest telecom operators in Israel, is involved in the development of solutions for smart city technology such as the use of the internet to operate street lighting and pollution regulation.

The majority of the data centers in Israel use 42U rack cabinets, which are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Most projects operating across Israel fall under the Tier III category.

ISRAEL DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

Israel is witnessing high adoption of IoT and cloud-based services, which is accelerating the growth of the Israel data center services market.

In Israel, the healthcare sector is moving toward the adoption of Big Data solutions to provide a wider range of health services, by analyzing the data, which is provided by the local institutions.

