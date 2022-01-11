Global offshore wind power market size to reach USD 52940 million valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global offshore wind power market was valued at USD 16890 million in 2020 and is touted to register an annual growth rate of 17.7% over 2021-2027, accumulating USD 52940 million by the end of assessment period.

The document also offers a detailed analysis of the sub-markets, including type, application range, and geographical landscape, thus uncovering the major avenues for investment in the forthcoming years. An exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is entailed in the report as well.

Notable shift towards renewable & green energy owing to climate change, rising focus on reducing carbon emissions, and depletion of fossil fuels are major factors driving the market growth. Governments are formulating regulations and policies to support the greener economy and make offshore power a feasible option, thereby favoring the market outlook.

For the record, offshore wind power denotes generation of electricity using wind energy by the construction of wind farms in water bodies. It is one of the cheapest and cleanest forms of electricity generation. Offshore wind turbines are larger in size with greater wind speed in comparison with onshore wind turbines, and offers several advantages.

Moreover, introduction of advanced technologies and energy efficient solutions, along with prominent companies undertaking initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener planet & sustainability, are adding to the overall market size.

On the downside, high capital costs, and various issues related with operations, transportation, maintenance, and logistics, are likely to impede the industry progress over the projected timeline.

Market segmentation overview

Based on type, global offshore wind power industry is segmented into monopiles, jacket, gravity, tripods, floating, and tripiles. Speaking of the application range, the marketplace is bifurcated into commercial, and demonstration.

An overview of geographical outlook

The geographical analysis of the worldwide offshore wind power industry extends to Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. As per expert verbatim, the Germany market presently holds a 57% share, while Denmark accounts for a 12% market share.

Global Offshore Wind Power Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Monopiles

Jacket

Gravity

Tripods

Floating

Tripiles

Global Offshore Wind Power Market, by Application Range (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Commercial

Demonstration

Global Offshore Wind Power Market, Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Nordic Countries

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

Global Offshore Wind Power Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd.

EnVision Corporation

Shanghai Electric Group

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

C. R. Bard Inc.

Orano S.A.

Senvion S.A.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

Siemens AG

