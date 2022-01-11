C-Suite Network Announces the Launch of the LeadHERship Global Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing the launch of the C-Suite LeadHERship Global Council, the world's most impactful community of women in leadership.

United in purpose, mission, and vision, the communities of the C-Suite Network and LeadHERship Global will advance and accelerate the success of inspiring leaders worldwide by integrating self-directed learning, impactful group experiences, peer advisory services, and expert-led coaching and mentoring.

"The C-Suite Network is growing in leaps and bounds, reach and influence. Linda [Fisk] brings to the table seasoned leaders who thrive on the collective betterment, standing shoulder to shoulder with other battle-tested leaders," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and founder, C-Suite Network. "I cannot wait to see all that we can accomplish together to drive and thrive in the C-Suite."

C-suite executives, influencers, and thought-leaders, as well as business owners and founders, can now dramatically expand their sphere of influence and raise their personal profile by leveraging the combined assets of both communities, which include an extensive reach through social media, a digital TV channel, podcasts, and hundreds of LIVE digital events every year, as well as in-person events.

"C-Suite Network has built a world-class community of inspiring C-suite leaders from around the world, and we are thrilled to be combining forces with them. The collaboration leverages the power of community, connection, and collaboration to help our executive leaders transform the world for the better," said Linda Fisk, Chair and founder of LeadHERship Global.

This relationship builds on the understanding that no one grows as a leader without support from others. C-Suite Network together with LeadHERship Global fosters a supportive, trusting community to help global leaders define their vision, grow their leadership, expand their influence, and create a legacy.

"I am beyond thrilled to have LeadHERship Global join forces with C-Suite Network. The power of this community is immeasurable, and I can't wait to harness all that knowledge and resources to benefit every single leader and the communities our executive women serve," said Tricia Benn, Chief Community Officer and Partner, C-Suite Network.

For more information, visit https://c-suitenetwork.com/councils/leadhership-global-council/.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network's mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, and relevant content and services to support C-level executives and help other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About LeadHERship Global

LeadHERship Global is the world's most impactful community of women in leadership, designed to accelerate success of each member by integrating self-directed learning, impactful group experiences, peer advisory services, and expert-led coaching and mentoring. LeadHERship Global's mission is to provide a confidential and supportive community designed to define the vision, grow the leadership, expand the influence, and create a lasting legacy, for all women business owners, investors and founders, and C-Suite executives.

Media Contact:

Keira Rodriguez

Director of Content

C-Suite Network

Keira.rodriguez@c-suitenetwork.com

914.830.3241

Related Images











Image 1: C-Suite Network









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment