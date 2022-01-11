Insights on the Block Bottom Bags Global Market to 2029 - Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Block Bottom Bags Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a forecast for the period of 2021-2029. In the study, growth opportunity for the block bottom bags is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the block bottom bags market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered

What will be market size for block bottom bags by the end of 2029?

Which is the most preferred material for manufacturing block bottom bags in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for block bottom bags market growth?

Which end-use holds maximum share of the global block bottom bags market?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the block bottom bags market?

Who are major key players in the block bottom bags market?

Key indicators associated with the block bottom bags market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global block bottom bags market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report.

Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of block bottom bags. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the block bottom bags market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the block bottom bags market are provided on the material, capacity, end-use, and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The block bottom bags market basis analyzed at both regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the block bottom bags market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of block bottom bags manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end uses for block bottom bags.



The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the block bottom bags report include Berry Global, Inc., Mondi Plc., International Paper Company, Novolex Holdings, Inc., WestRock Company, Amcor Plc, Bag Makers, Inc, Welton Bibby And Baron Limited, JohnPac, LLC, Genpak Flexible, Ampac Holdings LLC, Interplast Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Viewpoint

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy



3. Block Bottom Bags Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Packaging Market Overview

3.3. Global Rigid Packaging Market Overview

3.4. Macro-economic Factors - Correlation Analysis

3.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.6. Block Bottom Bags Market Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.6.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.6.1.2. Block Bottom Bags Manufacturers

3.6.1.3. Distributors/Retailers

3.6.1.4. End-users/Customers

3.6.2. Profitability Margins



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact

4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry



5. Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.1.1. Pricing Assumption

5.1.2. Price Projections By Region

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity



6. Block Bottom Bags Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints

6.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.4. Trends



7. Global Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material

7.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes), 2016-2020, By Material

7.2.1. Plastic

7.2.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

7.2.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.2.1.4. Other Plastics

7.2.2. Paper

7.2.2.1. White Kraft Paper

7.2.2.2. Brown Kraft Paper

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Material

7.3.1. Plastic

7.3.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

7.3.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

7.3.1.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.3.1.4. Other Plastics

7.3.2. Paper

7.3.2.1. White Kraft Paper

7.3.2.2. Brown Kraft Paper

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material

7.5. Prominent Trends



8. Global Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Capacity

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Capacity

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes), 2016-2020, By Capacity

8.2.1. Up to 5 Kg

8.2.2. 5 kg to 20 Kg

8.2.3. 20 kg to 50 Kg

8.2.4. Above 50 Kg

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Capacity

8.3.1. Up to 5 Kg

8.3.2. 5 kg to 20 Kg

8.3.3. 20 kg to 50 Kg

8.3.4. Above 50 Kg

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Capacity

8.5. Prominent Trends



9. Global Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By End-use

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By End-use

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes), 2016-2020, By End-use

9.2.1. Retail

9.2.2. Institutional

9.2.3. Industrial

9.2.3.1. Food

9.2.3.2. Chemicals & Minerals

9.2.3.3. Building & Construction

9.2.3.3.1. Cement

9.2.3.3.2. Mortar

9.2.3.3.3. Other Construction Materials

9.2.3.4. Agriculture & Allied Industries

9.2.3.4.1. Fertilizers

9.2.3.4.2. Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.3.4.3. Coffee/Tea

9.2.3.4.4. Flour

9.2.3.4.5. Crops

9.2.3.4.6. Others

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By End-use

9.3.1. Retail

9.3.2. Institutional

9.3.3. Industrial

9.3.3.1. Food

9.3.3.2. Chemicals & Minerals

9.3.3.3. Building & Construction

9.3.3.3.1. Cement

9.3.3.3.2. Mortar

9.3.3.3.3. Other Construction Materials

9.3.3.4. Agriculture & Allied Industries

9.3.3.4.1. Fertilizers

9.3.3.4.2. Fruits & Vegetables

9.3.3.4.3. Coffee/Tea

9.3.3.4.4. Flour

9.3.3.4.5. Crops

9.3.3.4.6. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-use

9.5. Prominent Trends



10. Global Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Region

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes), 2016-2020, By Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Latin America

10.2.3. Europe

10.2.4. Asia Pacific

10.2.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000' Tonnes) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029 By Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific

10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

10.5. Prominent Trends



11. North America Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Europe Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Asia Pacific Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East and Africa Block Bottom Bags Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Country-wise Analysis and Forecast for Block Bottom Bags Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Structure

17.2. Competition Dashboard

17.3. Company Market Share Analysis

17.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

17.5. Competition Deep Dive

17.5.1. International Paper Company

17.5.1.1. Overview

17.5.1.2. Financials

17.5.1.3. Strategy

17.5.1.4. Recent Developments

17.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.2. Mondi plc

17.5.2.1. Overview

17.5.2.2. Financials

17.5.2.3. Strategy

17.5.2.4. Recent Developments

17.5.2.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.3. Novolex Holdings, Inc.

17.5.3.1. Overview

17.5.3.2. Financials

17.5.3.3. Strategy

17.5.3.4. Recent Developments

17.5.3.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.4. WestRock Company

17.5.4.1. Overview

17.5.4.2. Financials

17.5.4.3. Strategy

17.5.4.4. Recent Developments

17.5.4.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.5. McNairn Packaging, Inc.

17.5.5.1. Overview

17.5.5.2. Financials

17.5.5.3. Strategy

17.5.5.4. Recent Developments

17.5.5.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.6. Amcor Plc

17.5.6.1. Overview

17.5.6.2. Financials

17.5.6.3. Strategy

17.5.6.4. Recent Developments

17.5.6.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.7. Berry Global Inc.

17.5.7.1. Overview

17.5.7.2. Financials

17.5.7.3. Strategy

17.5.7.4. Recent Developments

17.5.7.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.8. Bag Makers, Inc

17.5.8.1. Overview

17.5.8.2. Financials

17.5.8.3. Strategy

17.5.8.4. Recent Developments

17.5.8.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.9. Welton Bibby And Baron Limited

17.5.9.1. Overview

17.5.9.2. Financials

17.5.9.3. Strategy

17.5.9.4. Recent Developments

17.5.9.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.10. JohnPac, LLC

17.5.10.1. Overview

17.5.10.2. Financials

17.5.10.3. Strategy

17.5.10.4. Recent Developments

17.5.10.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.11. El Dorado Packaging, Inc.

17.5.11.1. Overview

17.5.11.2. Financials

17.5.11.3. Strategy

17.5.11.4. Recent Developments

17.5.11.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.12. Genpak Flexible

17.5.12.1. Overview

17.5.12.2. Financials

17.5.12.3. Strategy

17.5.12.4. Recent Developments

17.5.12.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.13. Ampac Holdings LLC

17.5.13.1. Overview

17.5.13.2. Financials

17.5.13.3. Strategy

17.5.13.4. Recent Developments

17.5.13.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.14. Interplast Group

17.5.14.1. Overview

17.5.14.2. Financials

17.5.14.3. Strategy

17.5.14.4. Recent Developments

17.5.14.5. SWOT Analysis

17.5.15. Oji Holdings Corporation

17.5.15.1. Overview

17.5.15.2. Financials

17.5.15.3. Strategy

17.5.15.4. Recent Developments

17.5.15.5. SWOT Analysis



18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



19. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wriz2q