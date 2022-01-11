Allot Releases H2 2021 Cyber Threat Report Revealing a More Than 500% Increase in Cyber Threats

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced the release of their Allot H2 2021 Cyber Threat Report – European Edition.

The report found that during the second half of 2021 Allot NetworkSecure blocked a total of 2.97 Billion cyber threats for consumers who subscribe to cybersecurity services based on Allot solutions that are provided by European CSPs. That represents an increase of more than 500% over the same period in the first half of 2021. The two types of threats that were most blocked were Flubot C&C URLs and omnatuor.com, a very aggressive adware infection.

In addition, the report found a number of trends unfold in H2 2021:

Although viruses, trojans and other malware were blocked, 74% of all blocks were adware, making it the primary threat to consumers.

In September alone, there was an increase of 200% of total blocks due to the spread of omnatuor.com, which first appeared in the second half of 2021.

Flubot is still active, with 421,905,856 threats blocked during H2 2021. Flubot has been very profitable for the cybercriminals who employ it to steal personal and financial data.

Cybercriminals used Black Friday, Christmas, and the lottery as bait to trick their victims. Allot NetworkSecure blocked millions of attempted phishing attacks during the reporting period.

“Adware is not just a nuisance. It can spawn spyware, phishing attacks or other malicious threats. The fast spread of omnatuor.com is proof that cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to victimize people,” said Vered Zur, Vice President of Marketing for Allot. “Fortunately, Allot was able to protect people billions of times through the solutions implemented by CSPs.”

The full Allot H2 2021 Cyber Threat Report is available on the Allot website.

