Ingredients Market for Plant Based Food & Beverages to hit $4.5 billion by 2027, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global ingredients market for plant-based food & beverages is expected to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increased consumer preference for healthy & nutritional food products and surging demand for functional food and supplements are anticipated to positively influence the overall market expansion globally.

Additionally, increase in cases of lactose intolerance & milk allergies and significant shift of consumers toward protein fortified food & beverage will further drive the market statistics over the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5170

Ingredients market for plant-based food & beverages from prebiotics is anticipated to register over 19.5% CAGR in the predicted period. The prebiotic demand in plant-based food & beverages is driven by the growing consumer awareness of health advantages offered by prebiotics and an increased use of prebiotics in functional food products to promote digestive health.

Some major findings of the ingredients market for plant-based food & beverages report include:

Probiotics product segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast timeframe owing to rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified food & beverages coupled with the rising health consciousness among people.

Sweet & savory snacks application segment is predicted to surpass USD 515 million by 2027 driven by increasing hectic schedule and fast-paced lifestyle.

Major players in the global market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansion of product portfolio, mergers & acquisition, and partnerships, to cater to rising demand for ingredients used in plant-based food and beverages across the globe.

Asia Pacific comprises significant share global market and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 18.5% owing to rapid growth in the food and beverage sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 795 pages 999 market data tables and 60 figures & charts from the report “Ingredients Market for Plant Based Food & Beverages Size By Product (Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & plant extracts, Prebiotics, Specialty carbohydrates, Fatty acids, Vitamin, Minerals, Enzymes, Fibers Food texturants), Application (Plant-based Milk & Derivatives, Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Plant-based juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, RTE & RTC Meals), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market 2021- 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ingredients-market-for-plant-based-food-beverages

Growing consumer spending on premium plant-based products fortified with FOS due to the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders and the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners is expected to fuel the product adoption over the forecast period. Inulin is recognized as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) product, which is expected to have a positive impact on the product demand in the future.

Europe ingredients market for plant-based food & beverages is anticipated to witness over 20.5% CAGR up to 2027. Growing consumer awareness and rising number of health issues owing to changing lifestyles and eating habits have increased the demand for functional and natural ingredients in the region. Rising globalization in European countries is propelling the food & beverage industry, thus escalating regional market growth.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ingredients-market-for-plant-based-food-beverages

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.