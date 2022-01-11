Insights on the Hemp-Based Food Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemp-Based Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hemp-based food market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hemp-based food, such as hemp seeds, milk and hemp oil, cheese substitutes and protein powder, is obtained by harvesting the hemp plant and hulling whole hemp seeds to separate oil-rich kernels. Both the shells and hulled hemp seeds are rich sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A, B, C and E, zinc and iron. They are also free from gluten, allergens, lactose, phytoestrogens and pesticides. They are commonly used to manufacture granola bars, corn chips, pretzels, bread and cereals.



The growing food and beverage industry and increasing consumer preferences for vegan food products, represent as the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of hemp-based food products is also driving the market growth. Due to the sedentary lifestyle of the masses, there is an escalating prevalence of various chronic-medical ailments. Hemp-based food products aid in balancing insulin levels, improving cardiac function, reducing stress and anxiety and promoting joint health, thereby favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as hemp seed-based sauces, burgers, shakes, ice creams and desserts, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, cafes, restaurants and other eateries are experimenting with a variety of flavors and combinations of hemp to offer unique and innovative dishes to their customers. Other factors, including the premiumization of gluten-free and organic food and beverages, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through various online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further.



