Worldwide Bioanalytical Services Industry to 2031 - Featuring Intertek, Pace Analytical Services and WuXi AppTec Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global bioanalytical services market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2031. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global bioanalytical services market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2017 to 2019 as historical years, 2020 as the base year, and 2021 to 2031 as the forecast period. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global bioanalytical services market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, articles, journals, and relevant documents to understand the global bioanalytical services market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a top-down approach to study various phenomena in the global bioanalytical services market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global bioanalytical services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global bioanalytical services market. The next section of the global bioanalytical services report highlights the USPs, which include key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, major research institutes involved, pricing analysis, and key developments in the global bioanalytical services market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global bioanalytical services market. Key players operating in the global bioanalytical services market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global bioanalytical services market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Bioanalytical Services Market Report

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What will be the revenue share projections of key segments of the global bioanalytical services market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the global bioanalytical services market in terms of revenue by 2031?

How mergers & acquisitions among players are widening the scope of the global bioanalytical services market?

Which are the leading companies in the global bioanalytical services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Bioanalytical Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Services Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)

5.2. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

5.3. Technological Advancements



6. Global Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Services, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Immunochemistry Service

6.3.2. Quantitative Immunoassays

6.3.3. Cell-Based Neutralization Assays

6.3.4. LCMS Method Development

6.3.5. Discovery Phase Bioanalysis

6.3.6. LCMS Sample Bioanalysis

6.3.7. GCP Bioanalysis Service

6.3.8. Biomarker Assays

6.3.9. Protein Analysis

6.3.10. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness By Service



7. Global Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Small Molecule Bioanalysis

7.3.2. Large Molecule Bioanalysis

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



8. Global Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.2. Contract Research Organizations

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region



10. North America Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Bioanalytical Services Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Competitive Business Strategies

15.4. Company Profiles

15.4.1. PPD, Inc.

15.4.1.1. Company Description

15.4.1.2. Business Overview

15.4.1.3. Financial Overview

15.4.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.2. ICON plc

15.4.2.1. Company Description

15.4.2.2. Business Overview

15.4.2.3. Financial Overview

15.4.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.3. Laboratory Corporation of America

15.4.3.1. Company Description

15.4.3.2. Business Overview

15.4.3.3. Financial Overview

15.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

15.4.4.1. Company Description

15.4.4.2. Business Overview

15.4.4.3. Financial Overview

15.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.5. Syneos Health

15.4.5.1. Company Description

15.4.5.2. Business Overview

15.4.5.3. Financial Overview

15.4.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.6. SGS SA

15.4.6.1. Company Description

15.4.6.2. Business Overview

15.4.6.3. SWOT Analysis

15.4.7. Toxikon, Inc.

15.4.7.1. Company Description

15.4.7.2. Business Overview

15.4.7.3. SWOT Analysis

15.4.8. Intertek Group

15.4.8.1. Company Description

15.4.8.2. Business Overview

15.4.8.3. Financial Overview

15.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.9. Pace Analytical Services

15.4.9.1. Company Description

15.4.9.2. Business Overview

15.4.9.3. SWOT Analysis

15.4.10. Medpace

15.4.10.1. Company Description

15.4.10.2. Business Overview

15.4.10.3. Financial Overview

15.4.10.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.11. PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

15.4.11.1. Company Description

15.4.11.2. Business Overview

15.4.11.3. Financial Overview

15.4.11.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.12. WuXi AppTec

15.4.12.1. Company Description

15.4.12.2. Business Overview

15.4.12.3. Financial Overview

15.4.12.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.13. IQVIA

15.4.13.1. Company Description

15.4.13.2. Business Overview

15.4.13.3. Financial Overview

15.4.13.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.14. Eurofins Scientific

15.4.14.1. Company Description

15.4.14.2. Business Overview

15.4.14.3. Financial Overview

15.4.14.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u50mkt