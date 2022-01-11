Willow CPA Group, Ltd. Merges With Weiss & Company LLP

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inverness, IL-based Willow CPA Group, Ltd. has merged with Weiss & Company LLP, effective Dec. 1, 2021, according to a joint statement released by the two privately held CPA firms.

With a focus on tax and assurance services, Willow CPA Group, Ltd. has forged strong ties with the local business community, thanks to the firm's focus on professionalism, responsiveness and excellent service. It was precisely these traits that moved partners Kim Fritzsche and Donna Fasone to seek a merger with Weiss & Company LLP.

"Weiss shares our passion for personal, one-on-one client relationships," stated Fritzsche. "Long-term accounting relationships are built on trust and loyalty, and Weiss has always promoted those principles. Those are values that Donna and I have always held at Willow CPA Group, so it seemed like an outstanding fit from the outset."

Her point is borne out by Weiss's track record as one of the Chicago area's most well-established and successful accounting firms. For over 50 years with a dedicated staff of more than 60 full-time accountants and associates, the Glenview-based firm has thrived by focusing its efforts on building strong relationships with every client, a focus that managing partner Daniel A. Fortman recognized in Willow CPA Group's approach to business.

"While Weiss has always had a strong footprint in assurance work, we were very impressed with Willow's focus on that area," Fortman observed. "But the synergy between the two firms is equally important. Willow's business model, like ours, focuses strongly on accountant-to-client relationships. There's a sense of trust that's built up over years, even decades. That interpersonal focus was incredibly appealing to Weiss."

Willow CPA Group, Ltd. partners Kim Fritzsche and Donna Fasone will join Weiss as principals as a part of the merger and serve clients from both the firm's Glenview and Buffalo Grove offices.

About Weiss & Company LLP

For over 50 years, Weiss & Company LLP has been providing accounting and auditing, tax preparation, and consulting services to clients of all sizes in many different industries. Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, the firm is a member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms. For additional information about this release, contact mtempleton@weisscpa.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment