Global power transmission market size to register a notable CAGR over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global power transmission market was worth USD 81.14 billion in 2020 and is poised to witness a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2026.

The report classifies the business vertical into various segments based on components, voltage, end-user scope, and regional division. A thorough analysis of each segment with respect to their market share, growth rate, and revenue contribution forms a major part of the study.

Moreover, the document incorporates a record of the major competitive trends and developments in the industry. It profiles all prominent companies and highlights the major priorities that stakeholders should focus on for ensuring maximum growth in the forthcoming years.

The market growth is mainly being driven by rapid urbanization, coupled with various government initiatives to establish indigenous industries where power transmission is necessary. Inflowing power infrastructure investments across developing and developed countries is also amplifying the industry demand.

Additionally, factors such as increasing adoption of international standards for efficient electricity supply, growing demand for automation in factories, increasing production of electric components, and development of user-friendly electric devices are acting as a major impetus to market development.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant slowdown in the worldwide power transmission industry in 2020, as the demand for utility services from commercial and industrial sectors fell due to imposition of global trade restrictions and lockdowns. Manufacturing facilities across the world had halted operations to prevent the spread of the virus among their employees, which had impacted the demand for utility services like wastewater treatment and electricity.

Market segmentation review

Based on component type, global power transmission market is segmented into transformer, insulator, transmission lines, transmission towers, and others. Among these, transformer segment currently captures a major market share as these components are extensively used to receive low voltage electric power and transmit it to distribution channels throughout power grid networks.

By voltage, the market classification comprises 132 kV, 220 kV, 440 kV, 660 kV, and 765 kV & above. Of these, 132 kV segment is slated to capture a major industry share over 2021-2026, as high voltages are preferred in transmission systems since they imply a lower current for a particular power of transmission. Lower current ensures that less heat is produced in the transmission lines, thereby reducing the wastage.

Moving on to end user scope, the market classification comprises commercial and industrial segments. Within the industrial sector, manufacturing sub-segment currently accounts for a major portion of annual industrial power consumption, followed by construction, mining, and agriculture.

